Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Message to Thunder After Winning WCF MVP Was Pure Class
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added another MVP award to his trophy case on Wednesday night, as the star guard was named the Western Conference finals MVP after the Oklahoma City Thunder's series-clinching 124–94 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
But, as has been his M.O. all season long, Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't interested in talking about himself while speaking to ESPN's Lisa Salters moments after hoisting the trophy at Paycom Center.
When asked what it meant to him to win the Magic Johnson Trophy, Gilgeous-Alexander first gave the Thunder fans, who had endured three straight losing seasons before this team's core came of age, a shout-out.
"It's a really good feeling," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Stuff you dream about as a kid. I just want to shout out these fans. They've been here..."
Thunder fans proceeded to shower Gilgeous-Alexander with cheers for roughly eight seconds before he continued speaking.
"A couple years I got here, there were some really dark times in this arena. Not fun times and these fans have been by our side through thick and thin. So we appreciate that first and foremost," Gilgeous-Alexander continued before receiving another loud cheer. " And of course I want to thank my teammates. Without them, I'm nothing. Clear as day.
"I don't have 124 points by myself. I love these guys to death..."
From his on-court interviews with teammates by his side, to his thoughtful gesture to teammates after being named the NBA's 2024–25 MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander has been a team-first guy through and through.
So why would he act any different after arguably his biggest achievement yet (reaching the NBA Finals) as a member of the Thunder?