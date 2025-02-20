Shams Charania Says Bucks 'Know What's at Stake' With Giannis Antetokoumpo This Season
After the Luka Doncic trade blew the minds of everybody in the NBA world, there is much interest in discussing who could be the next massive superstar to suddenly get traded. There will likely never be a trade quite like the Doncic transaction, executed in the dead of night with zero hints it was coming, but that won't stop talking heads from trying to guess the next big name to be on the move.
To that end, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania was asked about superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's status with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Greek Freak has been more vocal than other stars in bluntly stating that he prioritizes winning over everything. He's also been more vocal than other stars in openly declaring his love for his current team and insisting, on several occasions, he couldn't see himself demanding a trade to leave. Antetokounmpo most recently said this on Wednesday, outright proclaiming the only way he leaves Milwaukee is if the Bucks kick him out.
Not to be deterred by such open declarations, Charania detailed how Antetokounmpo loves the Bucks, but he "loves winning more"— something readily apparent to members of the franchise, who Charania reports are all aware of how important it is for Milwaukee to compete for a title this season.
"Everyone knows Giannis Antetokounmpo loves the Bucks," Charania shared on Get Up Thursday morning. "But I'm here to tell you he loves winning more. That's why everyone in that Bucks organization, they know what's at stake this season. They know the pressure."
The Bucks are indeed under a lot of pressure to win even without Antetokounmpo's happiness looming as a factor. The 2021 championship core is almost entirely gone now with Khris Middleton banished to Washington in exchange for Kyle Kuzma. The current core is older and expensive enough that dramatic moves are difficult to make. If the 29-24 Bucks prove fatally flawed behind the 30-year-old Antetokounmpo backed by the 34-year-old Damian Lillard and the soon-to-be-37-year-old Brook Lopez, it's hard to envision what Milwaukee could do in the near future to change that.
Of course, there's always a lot of pressure to win and Antetokounmpo said 24 hours ago he'll need to be shoved out the door before he asks out. Even acknowledging that there's undeniably a lot at stake in the next few months for this Bucks team.