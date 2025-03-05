Shaq Swore on TNT Again Because ‘We’re Getting Fired Anyway'
TNT carried an NBA double-header on Tuesday night with Shaquille O'Neal joining Adam Lefkoe, Candace Parker and Vince Carter in studio to break down the action.
During halftime of the second game between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers, Lefkoe introduced a clip of an incident involving Kevin Durant and Mike Budenholzer.
O'Neal explained why Durant was so frustrated and then as they started to go to commercial he explained exactly what he thought Durant had said. "Get your hands off me. Get your motherf------ hands off me." He then added, "We're getting fired anyway," and something about this being their last year.
This is not the first time Shaq has sworn during a broadcast and then dropped the "we're getting fired anyway" joke. Doing it once was amusing, but repeatedly saying it is just confusing. Does Shaq know he's not getting fired? Does he know the show is supposed to be back next year, but will just be shown on ESPN?
Combine this with the fact that it sounds like Charles Barkley was taking meetings with other NBA broadcasting partners and it starts to make you wonder if Inside the NBA really will continue, even if the stars of the show are saying the right things. Most of the time at least.
