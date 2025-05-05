Spike Lee Repped the Knicks at the 2025 Met Gala As He Missed Game 1 vs. Celtics
Spike Lee, famed filmmaker and New York Knicks superfan, made his way to the red carpet Monday evening at the 2025 Met Gala.
Although he wasn't at the Knicks' opening game of their Eastern Conference semifinals game in Boston against the Celtics, he was sure to rep his squad at the Met Gala.
This year's Met Gala theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," highlighting the cultural and historical significance of Black dandyism. It's the first Met Gala theme in over two decades to be focused on menswear. As always, plenty of the world's biggest stars showed up and showed out for the event.
Lee made the trip to Detroit to watch his Knicks take on the Pistons on the road during the first round—a series New York survived in six games. Even though he didn't make the trip to Boston's TD Garden for Game 1 Monday night, he may have been the only star in New York repping the Knicks at the Met Gala.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is the 2025 Met Gala honorary chair, but he will notably be absent from the event as he nurses a Grade 2 MCL sprain. It would've been his Met Gala debut. Other star athletes like Lewis Hamilton (co-chair), Simone Biles, Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson and Dwyane Wade were in attendance. Plus Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart from the WNBA champion New York Liberty.
Lee hopes to bring his Knicks some luck as they hope to get off to a good start in Boston Monday night.