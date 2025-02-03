Spurs Fans Praise Organization for Pulling Off Huge Win-Now De'Aaron Fox Trade
If you thought the Anthony Davis-Luka Dončić blockbuster was going to be the only big trade you had to worry about today, you thought wrong: late Sunday night, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Sacramento Kings are finalizing a deal to send point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs as part of a multi-team trade that also involves the Chicago Bulls.
Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Spurs guard Sidy Cissoko will move to the Kings, who will also receive three first-round picks and three second-round picks. Chicago, meanwhile, will receive the Spurs' Zach Collins and Tre Jones, the Kings' Kevin Huerter, and its own 2025 pick, courtesy of San Antonio.
And finally, San Antonio receives Fox and Kings guard Jordan McLaughlin.
It is, of course, quite early, but the initial attitude is that this was a pretty solid trade all around. Spurs fans appear particularly excited, though, especially because Fox will be joining former No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama in hopefully ending the team's string of mediocrity. San Antonio needed a point guard, and Fox—who is averaging 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game— should do wonderfully.
But best of all, the team managed to secure Fox without giving up too much, especially on the youth front, a feat that proves that much more impressive taken alongside the Dončić-Davis trade.
Take a peek at that reaction, most of it praising team general manager Brian Wright, below: