Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Names His All-Time Starting Five

You can probably guess who he said.

Brigid Kennedy

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama on Feb 15, 2025.
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama on Feb 15, 2025. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama was among the many sports superstars at Fanatics Fest in NYC on Saturday, when he also drew up his NBA dream team during an appearance on Kevin Hart's comedy show, Cold as Balls.

While sitting in what was purportedly an ice bath, Wemby declined to share his top five players of all time—"Hard to say," he replied—but was happy to divulge his all-time starting five, a group that includes Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry and more.

"I got Curry, Jordan, Bron [LeBron James], Timmy [Tim Duncan], and Shaq," Wemby said.

Some solid, if unsurprising, picks in that list, three members of which align with Giannis Antetokounmpo's starting five: James, Jordan, and Curry. Otherwise, the Greek Freak had Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant in his lineup, rather than Tim Duncan (also a Spurs legend) and Shaq.

Wemby was a huge presence at the festival on Saturday, when he also played chess with fans (something he has done before), purchased a Luke Skywalker rookie card, and appeared on a panel with LeBron and NFL star Tom Brady. Busy day!

But surely he'll slow down come Sunday night, when the Indiana Pacers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

