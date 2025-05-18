SI

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals His All-Time Starting Five, Weighs in on GOAT Debate

The Greek Freak was an open book during an early morning fan Q&A.

Brigid Kennedy

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on Feb 8, 2022.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on Feb 8, 2022. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
If you were awake and scrolling X (formerly Twitter) during the wee hours of the morning on Sunday, you may have stumbled upon a fan Q&A from none other than Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In a hilariously-timed gesture (hilarious because Giannis is, of course, the subject of trade speculation at the minute), the Greek Freak openly answered users' questions on a variety of topics, including his favorite restaurant in Milwaukee and his favorite city for road games (that one went over exactly as you'd expect).

Another reveal: Giannis also identified his all-time starting five, a list that probably will not shock anyone but will no doubt be used as fodder for the ongoing trade rumors.

The Antetokounmpo dream starting lineup is as follows: Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James. Pretty hard to argue with that.

And considering this was not the first time in the Q&A he had mentioned Steph, fans were quick to accuse the forward of attempting to drop some hints regarding his preferred trade destination.

Or he could just be answering the question honestly. Dubs fans can dream!

Additionally, Giannis weighed in on the GOAT debate, though he did not pick a side between the two most common camps: MJ or LeBron. Instead, he said both players represent the only two options for now.

A wise choice.

