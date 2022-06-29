Dejounte Murray Trade Rumors: Spurs Asking for Haul in Talks

The top storyline surrounding the San Antonio Spurs has quickly shifted to the future of Dejounte Murray. There have been widely reported recent trade conversations with the Atlanta Hawks, but no deal has yet transpired.

Murray, 25, is coming off his first All-Star season and was among the top honorable mentions for one of the guard spots in All-Defensive Team voting. He averaged 21.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.0 steals in what became a breakout campaign.

With Murray set to earn just $16.6 million during the 2022-23 season and signed only through the 2023-24 campaign, this offseason could be an ideal time to capitalize on his trade value. The Spurs are capped to offering just a starting salary on a contract extension up to 120 percent of his 2023-24 salary ($17.7 million).

It wouldn't make financial sense for Murray to sign such a deal. He will surely enter unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2024, which the Spurs would risk losing him for nothing.

The Spurs are not going around shopping Murray. Teams are instead calling them to see what it would take to part with the All-Star guard. However, Bleacher Report reported San Antonio has been listening to the Hawks' trade discussions dating back to February and they revisited discussions leading into the NBA Draft.

The talks began back at the February trade deadline, sources said, with the Hawks' outgoing package centered around John Collins. That deal structure seemed to be revisited ahead of the NBA draft, only for the word to spread on Monday of a new framework that would have sent Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks to San Antonio for Murray, sources said.

At this point, the Spurs know they can command a haul in exchange for Murray if they were to finalize a trade. Other teams around the NBA are interested with the New York Knicks being among them. San Antonio is now asking for a trade return that includes as many as four first-round picks.

One league source said Collins was back on the table come Tuesday, and the Spurs have started to tell teams Murray's asking price stands as high as four-first round picks, sources said.

The Hawks have been the most widely reported trade suitor for Murray as of late. However, there was interest from the Washington Wizards before they finalized the trade to acquire Monte Morris from the Denver Nuggets. Again, the Knicks —owners of 11 future first-round picks — appear to be a possible trade suitor, too.

The Knicks are widely expected to sign Jalen Brunson at the start of free agency, but they could still aggressively pursue Murray in addition. New York could become more emboldened to offer up young players if they can form a new guard tandem.

If the Spurs were to trade Murray, it's clear they would be on the fast track to sinking toward the bottom of the NBA standings ahead of a loaded 2023 draft class. With skepticism around the league about San Antonio having a franchise player, a rebuild could address that.

There will surely be other teams beyond just the Hawks and Knicks seeking to make a trade for Murray this offseason. The Minnesota Timberwolves have been among the other reported suitors, but there is always more that goes on around the NBA beyond what gets reported.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs