NBA Legend Hakeem Olajuwon Reveals Story Behind Victor Wembanyama Workout
The San Antonio Spurs have a bright future, with a plethora of draft picks and young talent on their roster. However, the major piece to the puzzle is Victor Wembanyama, the first-overall pick from the 2023 NBA Draft. A star on both ends of the court with seemingly limitless potential, Wembanyama decided to take a different approach when preparing for his third season.
His offseason featured a 10-day stay at the Shaolin Temple in China, traveling all around the world, and soaking in advice from some of the best stars to ever do it. Those included Kevin Garnett and Hakeem Olajuwon, both NBA Hall of Famers, are two of the best big men ever. Speaking with Michael C. Wright of ESPN, Olajuwon explained how that all went down.
Wembanyama's Training Session With NBA Legend
"He said he would love to work out with me," Olajuwon told ESPN. "I said, 'You've got everything already.' He said, 'No, no, no. I've watched you play, and I'd like to know now just the secrets behind all the moves. I would love that.'"
Olajuwon earned 12 All-Star selections over his 18 seasons in the NBA, as well as two NBA Championships in 1994 and 1995. While his resume was definitely held back by playing in the same era as Michael Jordan, Olajuwon was still able to make his mark as a force on both ends of the court, and Wembanyama looks to follow in his footsteps.
While Wembanyama likely won't be going back-to-basket as often as Olajuwon did during his playing days, there are still some important lessons to learn from him when it comes to footwork and technique.
During the prime of Olajuwon's career, spanning from 1992 to 1996, he averaged 27 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.6 blocks per game. While Wembanyama has the edge over him in outside shooting, there's still plenty for him to progress as a scorer inside and in his playmaking game.
In San Antonio's most recent preseason game against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Wembanyama's playmaking was on full display with a variety of passes, logging seven assists to go with six turnovers. Whether he picked up on that from Garnett or Olajuwon is unknown, but his game is certainly taking another step.
While it's still preseason, Wembanyama will get another opportunity to showcase himself heading into Year 3 against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. EST.