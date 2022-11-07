Skip to main content

Nuggets vs. Spurs GAMEDAY: Can San Antonio Win Rematch vs. Denver?

The San Antonio Spurs will look to get a win against the Denver Nuggets when they two teams face off again on Monday.

The Denver Nuggets (6-3) made light work of the San Antonio Spurs (5-5) when the two teams faced off on Saturday. The Nuggets won 126-101, with the team recording a staggering 37 assists while converting at a 60.9 percent clip from the floor.  

"We have a very unselfish team, and we did some good things (Saturday)," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after the win. "I'm just so happy we're playing well at home. Last year, we were not a very good home team."

With how hot the Nuggets had played, the closest the Spurs came in the second half was within 15 early in the third quarter, but ultimately, proved unable to come within single-digits. Nikola Jokic finishes with 21 points and 10 assists while Michael Porter Jr. (15) and Jamal Murray (13) also chipped in double-figure scoring totals. However, it was Bones Hyland who led Denver with 24 points. 

The Spurs have struggled to get wins after getting off to a 5-2 start to the season, which was the second-best in franchise history.

"We just got to be mentally prepared to start out the game," Spurs forward Keldon Johnson said. "We'll bounce back. We're a young team. I feel like we'll be ready come Monday. We'll be fine. We'll weather the storm, and we'll bounce back."

INJURY REPORT (SPURS): Jordan Hall - Probable (Plantar Fasciitis), Zach Collins - Questionable (Lower Leg Contusion), Romeo Langford - Questionable (Left 5th Toe Soreness), Blake Wesley - Out (MCL Sprain)

INJURY REPORT (NUGGETS): Jeff Green - Probabl (Finger Sprain), Zeke Nnaji - Doubtful (Ankle Sprain), Ish Smith - Doubtful (Calf Strain), Collin Gillespie (Lower Leg Fracture)

RECORDS: San Antonio Spurs (5-5), Denver Nuggets (6-3)

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at 8:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest (BSSW), NBA League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: -7.5 Nuggets

NEXT UP: Spurs take on the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Wednesday.

FINAL WORD: Jakob Poeltl on what went wrong against the Nuggets. 

"They (Denver) made a lot of shots tonight," Poeltl said. "We kind of let ourselves down in the sense that we stopped fighting. We let them get in our heads by just them making shots. We stopped running. We stopped doing the things we usually do like getting up into them."

