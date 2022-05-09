Skip to main content

Adreian Payne, Ex-NBA Forward & Spurs G-Leaguer, Dead at 31

After four seasons at Michigan State, Payne was the 15th overall selection by the Atlanta Hawks in 2014

Former NBA forward and Spurs G-League player Adreian Payne has passed away at the age of 31. The news was confirmed Monday by Michigan State reporter Chris Solari.

The Orange County Police Department in Orlando provided details on a shooting incident that happened in the early hours of Monday morning that left Payne dead on arrival to the hospital:

On May 9, 2022, at 1:37 a.m., Orange County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 2500 block of Egret Shores Drive regarding a shooting. A male in his 30s who had been shot, later identified as Adreian Payne (DOB: 2/19/1991), was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter, later identified as Lawrence Dority, (DOB: 2/17/1993) stayed at the scene and was transported to OCSO headquarters where he was interviewed by homicide detectives. Dority has been arrested on a warrant for First Degree Murder and transported to Orange County Jail.

payne 4

Adreian Payne

payne

Former Spurs assistant Mike Budenholzer (left) and Adreian Payne

pop blaze

Gregg Popovich

Payne was a standout big man for the Michigan State Spartans for four seasons from 2010-2014. The 6-10, 237-pound Dayton, Ohio native averaged 8.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 blocked shots in 138 games and 94 career starts for coach Tom Izzo.

As a junior in 2013, Payne was exceptional at the foul line, as he led the Big 10 in free throw percentage (85 percent) before being named to Second Team All-Big 10 his junior and senior year.

The 15th overall selection by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2014 draft, Payne was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Feb. 2015 after only three appearances with Atlanta. However, before the trade, Payne spent time with the San Antonio Spurs G-League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.

payne 1

Adreian Payne

pop pels

Gregg Popovich

pop pels 2

Gregg Popovich

After spending some time in what was once known as the NBA D-League, Payne's career took off in Minnesota, as he would average 10.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals in three seasons with the T-Wolves.

After being waived by the Orlando Magic in 2018, Payne spent time playing overseas in France, Turkey, Lithuania, China, and Greece.

payne 1
