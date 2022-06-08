Ex-Spurs Derrick White Speaks on Adjusting to Celtics After Trade

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White sees a lot of similarities between his new team and the Boston Celtics.

Long before Derrick White was helping the Boston Celtics on their run to the NBA Finals, he was a key member of the San Antonio Spurs' backcourt rotation.

The Spurs and Celtics reached an agreement on a midseason trade sending White to Boston. Ever since that deal, he has played an important role for his new team. Perhaps the move not requiring much of an adjustment has helped.

The Spurs' influence instilled in Celtics coach Ime Udoka after his extensive history as a player and assistant coach in San Antonio was apparent for White. The system on both ends has many underlying similarities.

"A lot of the system is similar and everything. Obviously, with coach Udoka's time in San Antonio," White said.

While the perimeter shooting execution White provides isn't always the most consistent, he has made no shortage of timely shots in the playoffs. He's been a helpful complementary talent with high-level defense and playmaking in addition.

The elite defensive execution the Celtics have produced as a unit since their midseason turnaround has been the foundation of their deep playoff run. One adjustment for White has been the emphasis on not fouling.

"In San Antonio, we had a lot of emphasis on not fouling," White said. "To keep them [opponents] off the line. Obviously, they don't want dumb fouls here [Boston] but I'm just trying to be more physical. Just little things like that."

Defending physically without fouling has been a major adjustment by any stretch for White, but still one that was needed to be made nevertheless.

"It wasn't a big difference, but just a little adjustment that I had to make," White said.

Whether the Celtics manage to win the NBA Finals this season or not, White will be a key part of their team long-term as they continue to build around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen brown.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.