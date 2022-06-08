Skip to main content

Ex-Spurs Derrick White Speaks on Adjusting to Celtics After Trade

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White sees a lot of similarities between his new team and the Boston Celtics.

Long before Derrick White was helping the Boston Celtics on their run to the NBA Finals, he was a key member of the San Antonio Spurs' backcourt rotation

The Spurs and Celtics reached an agreement on a midseason trade sending White to Boston. Ever since that deal, he has played an important role for his new team. Perhaps the move not requiring much of an adjustment has helped. 

The Spurs' influence instilled in Celtics coach Ime Udoka after his extensive history as a player and assistant coach in San Antonio was apparent for White. The system on both ends has many underlying similarities. 

"A lot of the system is similar and everything. Obviously, with coach Udoka's time in San Antonio," White said.

While the perimeter shooting execution White provides isn't always the most consistent, he has made no shortage of timely shots in the playoffs. He's been a helpful complementary talent with high-level defense and playmaking in addition. 

The elite defensive execution the Celtics have produced as a unit since their midseason turnaround has been the foundation of their deep playoff run. One adjustment for White has been the emphasis on not fouling. 

"In San Antonio, we had a lot of emphasis on not fouling," White said. "To keep them [opponents] off the line. Obviously, they don't want dumb fouls here [Boston] but I'm just trying to be more physical. Just little things like that."

Defending physically without fouling has been a major adjustment by any stretch for White, but still one that was needed to be made nevertheless. 

"It wasn't a big difference, but just a little adjustment that I had to make," White said.

Whether the Celtics manage to win the NBA Finals this season or not, White will be a key part of their team long-term as they continue to build around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen brown. 

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Derrick White, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs
News

Ex-Spurs Derrick White Speaks on Adjusting to Celtics After Trade

By Grant Afseth1 minute ago
keldon 999
News

Can Keldon Johnson Make All-Star Leap for Spurs Next Season?

By Zach Dimmitt51 minutes ago
Derrick White, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs
News

'Shocked': Derrick White Gets Brutally Honest About Spurs Trade to Celtics

By Grant Afseth2 hours ago
murray brown
News

Warriors vs. Celtics, Must-See TV? NBA Finals Ratings

By Bri Amaranthus3 hours ago
mathurin
News

Why Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin Would Be Ideal Spurs NBA Draft Pick

By Zach Dimmitt6 hours ago
Malcolm Brogdon, San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers
News

Spurs 'Worst' Trade Destination For Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon?

By Grant AfsethJun 7, 2022
williams
News

Spurs Host Rising Santa Clara Prospect for Pre-Draft Workout

By Inside The Spurs StaffJun 7, 2022
josh richardson shot
News

Josh Richardson Embracing Leadership Role With Spurs

By Grant AfsethJun 7, 2022
NBA Draft Lottery
News

NBA Mock Draft Round-Up: Latest Spurs Projections at No. 9

By Grant AfsethJun 7, 2022