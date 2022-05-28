Skip to main content

Should Spurs Pursue Trade For Rockets' Christian Wood?

Houston Rockets center Christian Wood could be moved this offseason. Should the San Antonio Spurs trade for him?

With a franchise cornerstone who thrives playing inside the 3-point line like Dejounte Murray, the San Antonio Spurs could benefit from maximizing their shooting in the lineup around him. 

Jakob Poeltl is a very stable, sound option in just about every area one would need in a traditional center. With averages of 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 blocks during the 2021-22 season, do the Spurs need a center? Again, it's about preference. 

Christian Wood, Houston Rockets
Christian Wood, Houston Rockets
Christian Wood, Houston Rockets
Christian Wood, Houston Rockets

For a Spurs team that finished 13th in points per possession in spot-up shooting efficiency this season, they aren't necessarily hurting for more shooting on the surface. However, they receive a minimal amount at the five spot. 

Poeltl has one of the most paint-reliant skill-sets in the NBA — limiting the spacing a half-court offense can have with him on the floor. He attempted only nine jump shots within the half-court in 68 games this season.

Among the potential attainable stretch-five options the Spurs could consider this offseason is Christian Wood. Not only is he coming off a season with averages of 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, he shot 39.0 percent on 3s. 

Kelly Iko of The Athletic recently crafted three trade ideas involving Wood for the Rockets this offseason. Among the hypothetical offers was a deal that would send Zach Collins, Romeo Langford, No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to Houston for Wood. 

Jakob Poeltl, San Antonio Spurs
Jakob Poeltl, San Antonio Spurs
Jakob Poeltl, San Antonio Spurs

While there are genuine limitations to Wood's impact, his ability to shoot on the move for a center is just an example of how different of a talent he is for a big man. Where there are shortcomings with Wood's impact is when he has to face physical interior threats. 

Not having to part with Poeltl could afford the Spurs an intriguing two-headed monster at the five for at least the 2022-23 season. Having Poeltl to deploy when there's a need for a banger down low could make for a healthy balance. 

There have been many center options floated as potential targets for the Spurs. Perhaps none more common than Deandre Ayton ahead of his free agency. Well, and after a Phoenix Suns postseason meltdown that wasn't free of dramatic flare. 

It would be quite expensive to acquire Ayton. He's going to want a max contract and it will require a sign-and-trade with the Suns to acquire him. Wood would require a much cheaper trade package and is due to earn only $14.3 million next season. 

Christian Wood, Houston Rockets
