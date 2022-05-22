Spurs' Dejounte Murray Speaks Out on All-Defensive Team Snub

Dejounte Murray is not happy after being left off both of the NBA All-Defensive Teams.

The NBA announced the official members of the All-Defensive Teams on Friday and San Antonio Spurs star Dejounte Murray was not among the guards to make the cut.

The guards who made the All-Defensive First-Team were Marcus Smart and Mikal Bridges. Jrue Holiday and Matisse Thybulle were voted as the backcourt for the All-Defensive Second-Team. The voting results weren't particular close either.

Murray made a strong case for one of the All-Defensive Teams considering he led the NBA with an average of 4.0 deflections and 2.0 steals while also trailing only Luka Doncic among guards in defensive rebounds per game.

What doesn't show in the box score is Murray's embrace of taking on tough on-ball defensive assignments. He is routinely handling some of the NBA's top talents while also shouldering a heavy load of responsibility on the other end.

In terms of voting results, Murray had received a total of two votes for the first-team and 20 votes for the second-team. He wasn't even the closest honorable mention with Fred VanVleet commanding 41 total points in his candidacy as the highest-voted player overall.

"We all know them lame ass awards are really 'playoff awards' instead of regular-season awards," Murray wrote on his Instagram account. "They can't play on my name for too much longer."

Since becoming the youngest player in NBA history ever named to an All-Defensive Team in 2018, Murray has not earned another nod. The Spurs likely will need to win more games for their players to have a stronger candidacy for awards.

While Murray's candidacy for one of the All-Defensive Teams came up short again, what matters most is that he earned his first All-Star appearance. His overall impact on both ends remains key in what the Spurs seek to build long-term.