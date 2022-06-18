Skip to main content

Could Spurs Trade for Hornets' P.J. Washington?

One hypothetical trade scenario has the San Antonio Spurs landing P.J. Washington from the Charlotte Hornets.

The 2022 NBA Draft is approaching and among the top teams to watch for potential moves is the San Antonio Spurs. They hold the No. 9 overall pick along with two other first-round selections. They are viewed as a prime trade candidate. 

There has been no shortage of potential options in speculation for the Spurs to pursue using their draft picks. One of the more out-of-the-box ideas could be to package the No. 9 pick in a deal to land a more immediately ready contributor. 

OG Anunoby has been the most commonly mentioned potential trade target using the No. 9 overall pick. Such a move would surely require outright parting with the pick. What about if San Antonio traded down while still adding a contributor? 

In a recent trade speculation piece, NBA Analysis Network put together a trade package for the Spurs to acquire P.J. Washington from the Charlotte Hornets. The centerpiece of a deal would include the No. 9 overall pick and Josh Richardson in exchange for Washington and the No. 15 overall pick. Here is the proposed offer: 

Charlotte Hornets Receive: G Josh Richardson, 2022 First-Round Pick (No. 9 – SAS)

San Antonio Spurs Receive: F/C PJ Washington, 2022 First-Round Pick (No. 15 – CHA)

Washington is set to enter the fourth season of his career after being drafted No. 12 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. He is coming off a 2021-22 season with averages of 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 36.5 percent on 3s. 

The Spurs parting with Josh Richardson shouldn't be an issue when considering they have Devin Vassell and Joshua Primo to develop on the wing. Washington could slot in at the four with Keldon Johnson at the three. 

The main concern for the Spurs would be the ceiling of a lineup consisting of Dejounte Murray, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, P.J. Washington, and Jakob Poeltl barring any additional moves. 

If the Spurs were to move down to No. 15 overall, it's unlikely that either Jalen Duren or Mark Williams will still be available by the time they are on the clock. Given the Hornets' need for a center, they could gain prime position to draft Duren. 

Another factor to consider, moving down from No. 9 overall creates a complicated situation where the Spurs water down their first selection while still having two late first-round picks. Attempting to move up from No. 12 would be wise.

The Spurs would likely need to believe that Washington has higher upside playing in their system compared to what he's been able to show with the Hornets. Additionally, taking a chance on that potential would need to be worth moving down from the first top 10 selection they've had since 1997.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs

P.J. Washington, Charlotte Hornets
News

Could Spurs Trade for Hornets' P.J. Washington?

By Grant Afseth1 minute ago
Keegan Murray, NBA Draft
News

Spurs Interested in Jeremy Sochan, Could Trade Up for Keegan Murray?

By Grant Afseth14 hours ago
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
News

Why Steve Kerr Compares Warriors' Steph Curry to Spurs' Tim Duncan

By Grant Afseth20 hours ago
dejounte murray 323
News

'I Gotta Win a F***** Championship:' Spurs' Dejounte Murray Shares Fiery NBA Finals Goal

By Zach DimmittJun 17, 2022
kerrrr
News

Spurs-Ex Steve Kerr Captures 9th Title, 4th With Warriors

By Zach DimmittJun 16, 2022
curry
News

Dynasty: Warriors Win NBA Finals Behind Curry's 34

By Inside The Spurs StaffJun 16, 2022
Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers
News

Spurs Among Teams Interested In Trade For Pacers' Myles Turner?

By Grant AfsethJun 16, 2022
kerr pop
News

Steve Kerr Reveals Message Spurs’ Popovich Sent Him, Ime Udoka Before NBA Finals

By Zach DimmittJun 16, 2022
mathurin
News

Bennedict Mathurin Names Spurs Player He'd Love to Play With

By Zach DimmittJun 16, 2022