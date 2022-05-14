David Robinson To Represent Spurs At 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

The San Antonio Spurs will be represented by a franchise legend at the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery.

After finishing the 2021-22 regular season with a 34-48 record, the San Antonio Spurs hold the ninth-best odds for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The official NBA Draft order has yet to be determined but will be decided during the televised event on Tuesday, May 17. The broadcast can be streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

The Spurs announced on Thursday that franchise legend David Robinson will represent the organization at the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago.

The Spurs have found themselves in the draft lottery for each of the last three years. However, San Antonio had odds outside of the top ten in the two previous drafts.

In 2021, the Spurs used the No. 12 overall pick to select Joshua Prime out of Alabama. He appeared in 50 games in his rookie campaign and posted averages of 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 19.3 minutes per game.

In 2020, the Spurs selected Devin Vassell out of Florida State. He averaged 5.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game during his rookie campaign. He took on a larger role this season and averaged 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals.

If the Spurs do not fall outside of the top ten, it will mark their first time having a top ten selection in the NBA Draft was 1997 when they selected Tim Duncan with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Spurs have only had six top ten NBA Draft selections in their franchise history. None of those selections occurred in the 21st century and all but one occurred before 1990.



With Dejounte Murray taking the next step last season and Keldon Johnson making real strides in his development, there's plenty of reason for optimism regarding the franchise's trajectory. The development of Vassell and Primo will be important, too.