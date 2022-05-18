Spurs Land No. 9 Pick In 2022 NBA Draft

The San Antonio Spurs will select No. 9 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The San Antonio Spurs entered Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery with the ninth-best odds to land the No. 1 overall pick.

Adding another prospect in the draft lottery will help the Spurs further their team-building efforts around Dejounte Murray. After his first All-Star campaign, prospects' addition and further development would help aid their progression.

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

After the ping-pong balls added clarity to the 2022 NBA Draft order, the Spurs are locked into the No. 9 overall pick.

The full 2022 NBA Draft lottery results:

1. Orlando Magic

2. Houston Rockets

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LA Clippers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

There were some surprises with how the NBA Draft Lottery played out. The Kings jumped into the No. 4 overall spot after entering with the seventh-best odds. The Pistons fell down to No. 5 overall after having top-three odds.

The Spurs entered with a 50.7 percent chance of selecting at No. 9 overall — making it quite unlikely they would have ended up in a different spot in the order.

San Antonio faced a 25.9 percent chance of being No. 10 in the order. With how the odds are distributed, there was a greater chance of San Antonio selecting in any of the top four spots than to pick at 11 or later.

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports Stephen Lew, USA TODAY Daniel Dunn, USA TODAY

The 2022 NBA Draft marks the third consecutive year the Spurs have made a selection in the lottery. There's been a clear emphasis to load up on talent on the wing to develop long-term with the selections of Joshua Primo and Devin Vassell.

It hasn't been since the Spurs selected Tim Duncan with the No. 1 overall pick back in 1997 that they've made a top ten selection in the NBA Draft.

The Spurs will also make selections at No. 20 and No. 25 in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft order.