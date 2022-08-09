Pop Power: Kevin Durant Demands Trade or Coach Steve Nash Firing

What happens in KD’s next city when he wakes up one morning and announces he dislikes his new coach and his new GM?

The NBA has famously and wisely created an ecosystem that allows players to feel that they are in partnership with the owners - er, “governors.”

This is fair. This is balanced.

Until somebody like Kevin Durant creates an imbalance.

KD has delivered an ultimatum to Brooklyn Nets ownership, with boss Joe Tsai taking to Twitter to address the situation.

“Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets,” Tsai tweeted.

What’s KD’S ultimatum: He’ll consider staying with the Nets as long as they fire coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks,.

This means we could potentially see a Durant trade before the season starts … and that could set off a domino effect for other trades around the league.

But there is another impact.

Yes, management and players are in partnership. But there cannot be two bosses.

Which brings us to Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs.

Over the course of more than a quarter-century, Pop has been the ultimate “face of the franchise,” even as he coached and developed superstars on the way to five NBA titles. At 73, he’s still in charge … while at the same time empowering his players and putting them at the fore.

It is believed that the most serious suitors for Durant include the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat, and maybe - despite his brilliance as a player - his move should come with a warning label.

What happens in KD’s next city when he wakes up one morning and announces he dislikes his new coach and his new GM? When does “player partnership” become “player dictatorship”?

We know the NBA now allows power-brokering, contract-breaking moves (see fat James Harden’s nasty exit) and we know Pop’s reign hasn’t been flawless (see Kawhi Leonard’s unfortunate exit). But we also know that a ship can only really have one captain.

And we know that Pop is infinitely more qualified to be in charge than KD.