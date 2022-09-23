Spurs Hire Candice Dupree to Gregg Popovich's Coaching Staff

The San Antonio Spurs made another addition to their coaching staff ahead of training camp getting underway. The organization now has four assistant coaches on Gregg Popovich's staff after their latest hire.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Spurs are hiring former WNBA star Candice Dupree to Popovich's coaching staff. She played 15 seasons in the WNBA and was a member of the Phoenix Mercury's 2014 championship team.

The seven-time WNBA All-Star played for the Chicago Sky (2006-09), Mercury (2010-16), Indiana Fever (2017-20), Seattle Storm (2021, and Atlanta Dream (2021) during her career. In 468 career WNBA regular season games, she averaged 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

Dupree is the latest addition to the Spurs coaching staff ahead of the 2022-23 season. Brett Brown rejoined the organization as an assistant coach after previously serving on the bench from the 2006-07 season through the 2012-13 campaign before being hired as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Spurs are no stranger to turning to former WNBA talent as a source of coaching staff additions. Becky Hammon served on the team's coaching staff from the 2014-15 season to the 2021-22 campaign before being hired by the Las Vegas Aces to become their next head coach.

Dupree joins an assistant coaching staff that includes Mitch Johnson and Matt Nielson along with Brown. There is a strong mix of NBA experience but adding the perspective of a former player tends to offer a helpful mix.

