Gregg Popovich Focused on Spurs' Process, Not Wins

Gregg Popovich is focused on setting up the San Antonio Spurs for long-term success with an emphasis on process.

The San Antonio Spurs are often projected to finish last in the Western Conference standings during the upcoming season. With low expectations in terms of win total, there is a clear need to emphasize player development.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is well-aware of the present reality the organization faces. He jokingly told reporters on media day not to go to Las Vegas to bet on his team to win the NBA Finals during the upcoming season.

“I probably shouldn't say this,” Popovich said. “But I'll say nobody here should go to Vegas with the thought of betting on us to win the championship. And I know someone will say, 'Gosh what a Debbie Downer. There's a chance, what if they work really hard?' It's probably not going to happen, but that's not the point.”

Again, without an established All-Star, the Spurs' focus will be on player development. They have the second-youngest team in the NBA. Keldon Johnson will take on a larger role after averaging 17.0 points last season. There are recent lottery picks to emphasize including Jeremy Sochan, Josh Primo, and Devin Vassell. Other players like Tre Jones will be playing larger roles.

"Very honestly, I could care less. You all know what I care about," Popovich said. "The point is to develop this group and give them the best possible opportunity to have long NBA careers and enjoy the hell out of it. Whoever comes after me will have an opportunity to take them to the next level. So at this point, your job is really to start them out the right way. Just like a new baby, giving the baby all the nutrients it needs to develop properly. Everything else will take care of itself. Whatever success we might have will come from that."

"Well, I trust all of you implicitly," Popovich joked. "I'm not gonna say that to them! They'll never hear that because you would never... it's basically kind of our secret."

Popovich explained that even when the team was in the era that featured a roster led by Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker, the focus was on setting a standard. With the right talent, the results will come naturally. .

"Even when we were winning championships, it wasn't about wins and losses," Popovich said. "We've never told anybody how many wins we felt we have that year that we felt were to win a championship that year. Never never came up. So it was the same standard as it is now: to be the best we could possibly be."

The Spurs begin their NBA preseason schedule on Sunday with a matchup against the Houston Rockets.

