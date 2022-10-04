Isaiah Roby Impresses in Spurs Preseason Opener vs. Rockets

The San Antonio Spurs seemed to have added a gem of versatility over the offseason, as Isaiah Roby showed what he can do in the preseason opener against the Houston Rockets.

The offseason additions for the San Antonio Spurs were focused on the three first-round draft picks of Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, and Blake Wesley.

But the under-the-radar waiver pickup of former Oklahoma City Thunder big man Isaiah Roby could prove to be one of the best moves the team made over the summer.

San Antonio was obliterated 134-96 by the Houston Rockets in the preseason opener on Sunday. Of course, it's only one preseason game, but Roby showed some impressive versatility in the win. Even when asked about Sochan, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich couldn't help but diverting by giving Roby some postgame acknowledge.

"I thought that Isaiah Roby did a good job tonight, both ends of the floor," Popovich said.

Roby finished only behind forward Devin Vassell for the team-lead in points, as he totaled 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks while going 2 of 4 from 3-point range in 18 minutes off the bench.

At 6-8, 230, and with stretch-big ability, he brings the kind of size and versatility that this Spurs roster needs.

"I think we're gonna be able to use him a lot too if he's at the five and there's a big mismatch like that," Vassell said of Roby's interior matchup with Rockets center Boban Marjonovic. "I mean, what he shoot last year, almost 40 percent from three? So I mean, that's one of his strengths."

Last season, Roby averaged 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 51.4 percent shooting. At 6-8, 230, he brings the kind of size this Spurs roster needs.

And it seems like for both sides, it's fixing to be a match made in heaven.

"This is a dream come true," Roby said in an interview with 1011Now in August. "Growing up, when I did in 2003 when I first started really watching basketball, and being able to see those great Spurs teams. Now being part of that organization is just awesome."

The Spurs host the Orlando Magic at the AT&T Center for the second game of NBA preseason on Thursday.

