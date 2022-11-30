Spurs vs. Thunder GAMEDAY: Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Suit Up?

The San Antonio Spurs hit the road with sights set on ending an eight-game losing streak. But a young and underrated Oklahoma City Thunder squad has different ideas.

The San Antonio Spurs face the Oklahoma City Thunder for the first time this season on Wednesday night, as the Silver & Black will look to snap a league-worst eight-game losing streak when they tip-off against a Western Conference rival of seasons past from inside Paycom Center at 7 p.m. CT.

The Spurs (6-15) are coming off of a three days of rest following a 143-138 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Saturday.

Oklahoma City (8-13) has dropped its past two games, the latest setback coming in a 105-101 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Wednesday could see a matchup of struggling, young defenses. The Spurs are allowing the most points per game this season (121) while the Thunder are allowing the second-most (117.7).

But the No. 1 priority for a reeling Spurs defense will be stopping Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging an impressive 31 points per game this season, good for third in the league behind only Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (33.1) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (31.4). He also leads the Thunder in assists (6.1) and steals (1.7).

However, Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as questionable for the contest with a hip contusion. Here's the full injury report for both teams:

INJURY REPORT (SPURS): Blake Wesley - OUT (MCL Sprain), Jakob Poeltl - OUT (right knee bruise), Jeremy Sochan - OUT (right quad contusion), Keita Bates-Diop - Questionable (ankle), Romeo Langford - Questionable (back), Josh Richardson - Questionable (ankle)

INJURY REPORT (THUNDER): Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Questionable (hip), Mike Muscala - OUT (pinky fracture), Eugene Omoruyi - OUT (G-League), Lindy Waters III - OUT (G-League), Jaylin Williams - OUT (G-League),

RECORDS: San Antonio Spurs (6-15), Oklahoma City Thunder (8-13)

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT

WHERE: Paycom Center (Oklahoma City, OK)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: -5.5 Thunder

NEXT UP: The Spurs will host the New Orleans Pelicans for the second time this season on Friday night at 7 p.m. CT.

FINAL WORD: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on the resiliency of his team after the loss to the Lakers on Saturday.

“They just keep playing,” Popovich said. “It doesn’t matter what the score is, or who is there or who is not there. They are unbelievably coachable, and they are trying very hard to do what we want them to do.”

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.