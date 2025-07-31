Inside The Spurs

Spurs Forward May Join Los Angeles Lakers Guard on New Team

Recent Los Angeles Lakers guard Shake Milton may have a new partner as he plays international basketball

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey (28) dunks a ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) and guard Austin Reaves (15) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Marcus Smart, it caused a bit of a roster overhaul that resulted in numerous pieces being moved. One of those pieces was seven-year NBA veteran Shake Milton.

Shortly after being released by the Lakers, Milton found himself getting picked up Serbian basketball club KK Partizan. While the Serbian club just picked up a solid NBA guard, it looks like they may be looking for more.

According to Eurohoops and Meridian Sport, Partizan may also be looking to acquire recent San Antonio Spurs forward Charles Bassey. Bassey's representative, Mark McNeil, made a statement to address the rumors.

“Charles is honored by the interest shown by Basketball Club Partizan," Mark McNeil told Meridian Sport. He is definitely considering the offer and will continue discussions with the club and his representative. Other European clubs have also contacted him, but Partizan has been his priority."

Charles Bassey's Tenure on the Spurs:

For the past three seasons, Bassey was a member of the San Antonio Spurs. He's shown promise when playing for their G League Austin Spurs affiliate, but never quite showed that same level in the NBA. Bassey was a member of the 2023 NBA G League Next Up Game, an All-NBA G League second team member, a member of the NBA G League All-Defensive Team, and on the NBA G League All-Rookie team.

As a member of the San Antonio Spurs, Bassey averaged 4.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 63.1% shooting from the field. He played in 36 games for the team last season and had some solid moments, but it doesn't seem like it'll be enough to keep his NBA career intact.

San Antonio's Future Ahead

While the San Antonio Spurs didn't make the significant trade for Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo that many expected, the team is still very capable of making noise next season. Victor Wembanyama is set to enter his third year in the NBA, Stephon Castle is only getting better and better, De'Aaron Fox will enter a training camp, and Dylan Harper is poised to be a great rookie.

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper
Jul 14, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper dribbles the ball against the Utah Jazz during the second half of a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

With the young pieces that the Spurs currently have, their roster deserves the opportunity to give itself a chance. However, if things fall apart, or if Giannis grows unhappy with the Milwaukee Bucks, no team in the Western Conference will have more assets to play with than the San Antonio Spurs.

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

14-Year NBA Veteran covering multiple teams on Sports Illustrated. Throughout the years, Farbod has been featured on ESPN, Bleacher Report, Forbes, and various live television outlets.

