Spurs vs. Bucks GAMEDAY: San Antonio Seeks to End 5-Game Slide

The San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks will face off during the NBA's Friday slate. Here's everything to know before they do.

The San Antonio Spurs have lost five consecutive games since beginning the season with a 5-2 record. They can snap their losing streak with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

There may not be a more shorthanded team in the NBA right now regarding starpower. The Bucks' three top talents — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday — each are sidelined due to injuries.

The Bucks still shouldn't be taken lightly despite being without their big names. In their previous outing, Milwaukee pulled off a 136-132 win in double-overtime against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jevon Carter dropped 36 points and 12 assists — setting career highs in both. Brook Lopez chipped in 24 points and 13 rebounds as well.

"It was a character win," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after the game. "Guys were doing whatever it took at both ends of the court. A lot of guys individually stood out but collectively the effort was really good. Just finding a way to win a tough game on the road. Proud of the guys."

The Spurs are coming off a 124-122 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant (32) and Desmond Bane (32) combined for 64 points in what ended up being a display between a team with starpower versus a team that is still in need of finding their own.

"Great game -- our guys were fantastic against a heck of a basketball team," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said afterward. "To play (Memphis) the way we did feels really good. You're always disappointed when you lose but there's so many good things. These guys are growing."

INJURY REPORT (SPURS): Zach Collins - Questionable (Lower Leg Contusion), Blake Wesley - Out (MCL Sprain)

INJURY REPORT (BUCKS): Giannis Antetokounmpo (Knee Soreness), Pat Connaughton (Calf strain), Jrue Holiday (Ankle Sprain), Joe Ingles (ACL Surgery Recovery), Khris Middleton - Out (Wrist Surgery), A.J. Green (Nasal Fracture Surgery)

RECORDS: San Antonio Spurs (5-7), Milwaukee Bucks (10-1)

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest (BSSW), NBA League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: -2.0 Spurs

NEXT UP: After taking on the Bucks, the Spurs will begin a five-game West Coast road trip beginning with the Golden State Warriors.

FINAL WORD: Doug McDermott on Jeremy Sochan's growth.

"Each game he is getting more comfortable. I think you are going to see him handling the ball more because he is really capable of that and pushing the tempo of the offense."

