Spurs vs. Grizzlies GAMEDAY: Can San Antonio Slow Down Ja Morant?

The San Antonio Spurs will look to get a win against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies when they two teams face off on Wednesday.

After losing three consecutive games, the San Antonio Spurs face a challenging matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies to avoid making it four losses in a low.

The Spurs lost both parts of a mini-series against the Denver Nuggets in their last two outings. Most recently, San Antonio came up short 115-109, with turnovers being a consistent issue — finishing with 24 overall that resulted in 35 points directly for the opposition.

"We just made some careless mistakes," Spurs forward Keldon Johnson said. "We just have to be sharper, more on point, going backdoor, just listening to all the things Pop is telling us and just correct those things. It's definitely something we can fix."

Against a Grizzlies team that can really get out and run on the break, the Spurs have to minimize their giveaways. It will also take a full, tied-together effort as a defensive unit to account for Ja Morant, who is averaging 28.5 points and 7.1 assists in 10 performances this season.

INJURY REPORT (SPURS): Jordan Hall - Probable (Plantar Fasciitis), Zach Collins - Questionable (Lower Leg Contusion), Romeo Langford - Questionable (Left 5th Toe Soreness), Blake Wesley - Out (MCL Sprain)

INJURY REPORT (GRIZZLIES): Steven Adams - Questionable (Ankle Soreness), Jaren Jackson Jr. - Out (Foot Surgery Recovery), Danny Green - Out (Knee Surgery Recovery), Ziaire Williams - Out (Patellar Tendenitis)

RECORDS: San Antonio Spurs (5-6), Memphis Grizzlies (7-4)

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest (BSSW), NBA League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: -5.5 Grizzlies

FINAL WORD: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on balancing assists and turnovers.

“They got that part down,” Popovich said. “Now taking care of the ball, making decisions, understanding where the ball should be … those things take a little bit more time.”

