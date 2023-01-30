Wizards vs. Spurs GAMEDAY Preview: Injury Report, How to Watch

The San Antonio Spurs host the Washington Wizards tonight. Here's everything you need to know.

The San Antonio Spurs look to snap a five-game losing streak as they host the Washington Wizards Monday night at the AT&T Center.

The Spurs are looking to close out the month of January on a high note after winning just two of their 14 games since the turn of the new year. And unfortunately for the Spurs, they are running into a Wizards team running full speed ahead.

The Wizards are winners of their last five games, which is tied for their longest win streak this season. The streak has vaulted the Wizards into the playoff picture, so another victory will supplant their status further as a play-in team.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Wizards vs. Spurs Broadcast Information

Date: Monday, Jan. 30

Monday, Jan. 30 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Southwest

Bally Sports Southwest Radio : Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200 Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Wizards vs. Spurs Injury Report

Washington Wizards

Anthony Gill (OUT - health & safety protocols)

San Antonio Spurs

Josh Richardson (PROBABLE - knee)

Romeo Langford (QUESTIONABLE - hip)

Devin Vassell (OUT - knee)

Wizards vs. Spurs Projected Starters

Washington Wizards

PG Monte Morris

SG Bradley Beal

SF Corey Kispert

PF Kyle Kuzma

C Kristaps Porzingis

San Antonio Spurs

PG Tre Jones

SG Keita Bates-Diop

SF Keldon Johnson

PF Jeremy Sochan

C Jakob Poeltl

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.

Want even more San Antonio Spurs news? Check out the Si.com team page here