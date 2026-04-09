Fox Leads Total Team Effort as Shorthanded Spurs Beat Portland

SAN ANTONIO - Missing two of their best players, the Spurs used a total team effort to defeat the hot and hungry Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

With Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle both in street clothes nursing minor injuries San Antonio showed off their depth, from the steady veterans to the scrappy youngsters. De'Aaron Fox led six Spurs in double-figure scoring with 25, Keldon Johnson made a huge impact, and rookie Carter Bryant netted a career-high 17 points playing out of position.

It's win number 61 for the Spurs, fourth most in franchise history. They're almost certainly the 2 seed in the West, and could see this Blazers team in the first round of the playoffs. San Antonio's bench saw two of their stalwarts join the starters, but the reserves still outscored Portland's bench 48-10.

Fox has been happy to defer to his younger teammates for much of the regular season, but when the team is shorthanded he puts his foot down and reaches a higher gear, averaging about 25 points in the Wemby-less games. He came out of the gate ultra aggressive, scoring 10 of the first 12 points for San Antonio. He wound up with 25 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, hitting 50% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc.

De’Aaron Fox tonight:



• 25 PTS, 7 AST, 5 REB pic.twitter.com/hr53lWcLnO — Bala (@BalaPattySZN) April 9, 2026

Rookie Dylan Harper made the third start of his career and played with confidence and a bright green light. He flashed his ridiculous handle, got to the rim and to his spots, and found his teammates, though he did turn it over a bit. The play most indicative of his recent growth was a stepback 3. The Spurs don't shoot a lot of triples off the dribble, and he's been right around 50% since the All-Star Break.

We start hitting these...league is in massive trouble pic.twitter.com/wxngc4zAu4 — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) April 9, 2026

Devin Vassell hit tough shots and grabbed contested rebounds, stretching the floor and drilling mid-range looks when the offense needed something to go. Off the bench Keldon Johnson acted as a rim-running counterbalance, barreling to the basket to finish floaters and foul shots. He had 20 points and tied Vassell with a team-high eight rebounds and his signature energy.

Keldon Johnson tonight:



• 20 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STLS, 8/15 FG pic.twitter.com/34vjDPrW78 — Bala (@BalaPattySZN) April 9, 2026

Luke Kornet stepped up starting in place of Wembanyama, finishing a few reverse layups and playing impactful defense at the basket. He also acted as a handoff hub, setting solid screens and finding cutters. He finished with 10 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and a block.

When Kornet took his breaks, rookie Carter Bryant came in to spell him. The 6-foot-9 wing is a staunch defender, and though he's definitely undersized as a center he makes up for it with versatility and effort on both ends. He shot a career-best 5-6 from long range and notched 17 points, 4 assists and 5 rebounds. The most impressive play of his night came when he followed an in-and-out dribble with a quick cross to his off hand before bodying his defender and dropping a dime to Kornet.

6-foot-9 defense-minded rookie goes in and out, crossover, weight room, dime



What are the Spurs feeding these guys 😭 pic.twitter.com/MaTHaNYWah — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) April 9, 2026

"I thought he played within himself in terms of things that we've been talking about and training on," Johnson said. "And the ball found him, and he shot in rhythm with confidence when he was open. But he also had... five rebounds, four assists, a steal, a couple appropriate fouls, playing with physicality, and we needed it tonight, and that's what we're looking for him to continue to grow."

Johnson said that the rookie will play in the playoffs, which are rapidly approaching.

The Blazers made a few runs in the second half, but the Spurs answered. Portland cut it to six in the fourth before Harper drove and kicked to Fox, who drilled the catch-and-shoot triple. Kornet blocked a shot, Fox pushed in transition and rewarded his big man for running the floor as Kornet dunked San Antonio back in front by 11.

The Spurs have two more home games to close out the regular season, Friday against the Mavericks and Sunday against the Nuggets. Wembanyama needs to play one more game to qualify for awards, and is expected to go in at least one of those games.