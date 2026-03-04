PHILADELPHIA — Mitch Johnson and his squad have seen nine different cities since gearing up for their annual Rodeo Road Trip. Philadelphia was the final stop on tour.

"It'll be nice to get home," Johnson said. "Once you're with this organization for a year or two, you get a little numb to the Rodeo (Road Trip). It's part of the deal. It provides a lot of great things. It's an opportunity for the team to come together, to see what the road brings."

Tuesday afternoon, it brought a rainy day. But by game time, the San Antonio Spurs couldn't miss: a welcome welcome change for a squad looking to bounce back from a 25-point loss at the hands of the New York Knicks two days prior.

"We're never as good as we look in a win," Victor Wembanyama emphasized in a cramped hallway postgame, "and never as bad as we look in a loss. It was a great response."

Mar 3, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Wembanyama finished the game with 10 points, eight rebounds and six blocks in the Spurs' 131-91 victory over the 76ers — his lowest since Nov. 2. In his place, Dylan Harper and Devin Vassell logged 22-point outings while Julian Champagnie, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Keldon Johnson and Carter Bryant all finished in double figures.

Nick Nurse took four minutes to rehash the blowout. Evidently, Tyrese Maxey's 21 points as just one of three 76ers in double figures weren't enough.

"The game was pretty much out of hand at halftime," Nurse admitted. "They scored lots of transition (buckets). The second quarter, defensively, was really bad. They were really rolling. Hitting tons of 3s, getting to the rim. There was no resistance, defensively."

San Antonio shot 55 percent from the floor and 40 percent from beyond the arc, logging eight more 3s and hauling in 16 more rebounds in the process. Between transition scoring and continuous open shooters, the Spurs got their way on both ends of the floor.

"(Our) biggest thing is just, "How can we keep the ball popping?" Dylan Harper said. "We can always get a good shot, but how can we get a great shot?"

Mar 3, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Wembanyama and Co. had no issue doing so. Their response was what pleased Mitch Johnson the most in their final contest of the road trip.

"Up until this moment in the season, the thing I've been most proud of with our group ... is their competitive response," Johnson said. "When we've had some adversity ... we typically have bounced back. That's a testament to their character and competitiveness."

Wembanyama finished plus-41 in 24 minutes, while Vassell challenged Tim Duncan for the franchise's best differential (plus-45) with a plus-43.

Even with only five attempted shots, Wembanyama's gravity forced Philadelphia's hand on defense. The Frenchman didn't mince words about what that meant moving forward.

"When we play like this as a team," he began, "I think we are the best team in the world."

#Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama took five shots tonight. Asked what his role is when everyone else is rolling, he explained:



"My role is to keep making sure they keep having advantages. Keep rolling, keep hitting on screens until the opponent decides to do something different, which… pic.twitter.com/4IIuc45HTs — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) March 4, 2026

With their travels concluded, the Spurs are now set to return home for a six-game home stand beginning Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons. If Wembanyama's claim holds, his squad could be primed for its 13th win since the beginning of February.

He and his teammates hope to recoup some sleep before then. Asked what he was most looking forward to about returning home, he kept it simple.

"Sleeping in my own bed," he said. "Eating my chef's food. Getting back in a normal routine."

Tipoff between the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons from Frost Bank Center on Thursday night is set for 7 p.m. Central, televised locally.