SAN ANTONIO — Two days and four picks later, the San Antonio Spurs have clear direction.

After selecting Kentucky center Jayden Quaintance with the No. 20 overall pick on Tuesday and acquiring UConn big man Tarris Reed Jr. in a trade later that evening, the San Antonio Spurs rounded out their 2026 NBA Draft class on Thursday by selecting Tennessee guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie with pick No. 42 and Duke forward Maliq Brown with pick No. 44.

The additions complete a rookie class built around size, defensive versatility and — beside Quaintance, who once held the title of the youngest NCAA player — experience.

Quaintance, the youngest member of the group at 18 years old, joins Reed, Gillespie and Brown, all 22, as San Antonio continues to surround a young core of Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox with complementary talent.

"I've always said the guys on the court will dictate how fast we go," Wright said. "They drove really fast this year ... and we're proud of that. It was obviously a great season. A lot to learn and grow from. I know the guys will take that into the summer and continue to improve."

Gillespie arrives after a breakout season at Tennessee, averaging 18.4 points and 5.4 assists while shooting 41 percent from 3 as an undersized guard.

Brown, meanwhile, established himself as one of the ACC's premier defensive forwards, averaging 4.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for a Duke team that reached the Final Four.

The Spurs also reinforced their frontcourt depth during the opening night of the draft.

Quaintance, a 6-foot-10 center with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, was limited to just four games during his lone season at Kentucky. Reed, meanwhile, gives San Antonio another physical interior presence after averaging 14.7 points, nine rebounds and two blocks last season.

Neither rookie expects individual accolades to define their NBA careers.

"I'm not coming here to be no superstar," Reed said shortly after being drafted. "I'm coming here to do my job and do what is asked of me ... (I'm going to) do it to the best of my abilities."

Quaintance echoed a similar mindset, pointing to San Antonio's defensive identity as one of the reasons he believes he'll fit immediately.

"They like to switch a lot," Quaintance said. "I'm a very sociable defender. I can guard multiple positions ... that's one thing that will be able to make us stand out."

Together, the four selections address several of the Spurs' offseason priorities, most notably in the frontcourt next to Luke Kornet and behind Wembanyama.

Reed and Quaintance will sign rookie scale contracts in the coming weeks, while Brown and Gillespie will likely join a pool of David Jones Garcia, Harrison Ingram, Emanuel Miller and the rest of the Spurs' Summer League roster, not yet announced, vying for three two-way contracts.