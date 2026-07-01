SAN ANTONIO — Corliss Williamson gave a tired laugh to the newest audience willing to listen at Victory Capital Performance Center Tuesday morning.

Yes, the San Antonio Spurs made a trip to the NBA Finals, becoming one of the youngest teams in NBA history to do so. Yes, he enjoyed the experience as an assistant coach.

And yes, that meant he had only 17 days to pretend to get some sleep.

"Things have just been rolling this summer," Williamson said, smiling. "Not much of a break, but I think we welcome that. Every year, we can be in this position. This is an exciting time."

Less than three weeks separated Game 5 of The Finals at Frost Bank Center, when the Spurs' magical season concluded at the hands of the New York Knicks, and the first Summer League minicamp for the Summer Spurs. The latter, hosted by Williamson, drew rave reviews.

"The first thing I noticed," Spurs rookie Tarris Reed Jr. began, "(is) the game is a lot faster than college. It's just fast-paced. Fast-tempo, 24-second shot clock, three-second lane violation ... everyone is an elite athlete. First day of practice was pretty high intensity."

June 30, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs rookie Tarris Reed Jr. (10) speaks with media after Summer League minicamp at Victory Capital Performance Center. | Matt Guzman-San Antonio Spurs On SI

San Antonio's Summer League roster this season is headlined by the team's four-rookie draft class — Reed, Kentucky center Jayden Quaintance, Tennessee guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Duke forward Maliq Brown — as well as sophomore forward Carter Bryant, fresh off averaging 2.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in the playoffs across 22 appearances.

The full roster is listed as follows:

Miles Barnstable (G, 6-2 | Tulsa)

Maliq Brown (F, 6-9 | Duke)

Carter Bryant (G, 6-7 | Arizona)

R.J. Davis (G, 6-0 | North Carolina)

Ja'Kobi Gillespie (G, 6-1 | Tennessee)

Tyon Grant-Foster (G, 6-7 | Gonzaga)

Miles Kelly (G, 6-5 | Auburn)

Hyunjung Lee (F, 6-8 | Davidson)

RJ Melendez (F, 6-7 | Mississippi State)

Igor Miličić Jr. (G, 6-10 | Tennessee)

Emanuel Miller (F, 6-7 | TCU)

David Muoka (C, 6-10 | UNLV)

Jayden Nunn (G, 6-4 | Baylor)

Jayden Quaintance (F, 6-10 | Kentucky)

Tarris Reed Jr. (C, 6-10 | UConn)

Harry Wessels (C, 7-1 | Saint Mary's)

Zakai Zeigler (G, 5-9 | Tennessee)

Notably absent from the list are Harrison Ingram and David Jones Garcia, both of whom the Spurs tendered qualifying offers; Ingram received one in standard capacity, while Jones Garcia received one in two-way capacity. Both will be restricted free agents this offseason.

In addition, Quaintance, who is still recovering from a torn right ACL and meniscus suffered in February 2025, will travel with the team, but won't play, per Williamson.

"He's engaged," Williamson said of the rookie. "He's here at every practice. He's engaged. Good young man. I like his talent. I look forward to seeing him for ... years."

Williamson joined Mitch Johnson's coaching staff ahead of last season after spending two years as an assistant with the Minnesota Timberwolves. His arrival brought nearly two decades of coaching experience, including previous assistant stops with the Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns, and head coaching experience at Central Arkansas.

Before coaching, Williamson played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Kings, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers. The 52-year-old is a two-time champion — he won the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2004 and an NCAA title with the Arkansas Razorbacks in 1994.

Now, he adds summer skipper to his résumé ahead of his second season in San Antonio. He's more enthusiastic than most to roam the sidelines in San Francisco and Las Vegas.

"It seemed like every time I (had) the opportunity to be a head coach for Summer League," Williamson said, "I either took another job or ... we got caught in a couple situations."

November 11, 2011; Stanford, CA, USA; Central Arkansas Bears head coach Corliss Williamson (center) instructs his team during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williamson's coaching duties will take him first to Chase Center, where the Summer Spurs will play one game against the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers in the California Classic from July 3-6. After that, they'll play at least five more games beginning July 9 at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas as part of NBA 2K27 Summer League.

Williamson highlighted the thrill he gleans from leading a group of players pining for professional experience, all joining his squad from various backgrounds.

"These guys are anxious to be in the NBA," he said. "That gives you excitement as a coach. You get an opportunity to reteach some of the things you've done throughout the year."

Two significant names joining Williamson as assistants are Spurs video coordinator Kenny Trevino, who led the Summer Spurs two years ago, and Spurs legend Tony Parker's younger brother, Pierre, who finished his third season as an assistant with the Austin Spurs in March.

The Summer Spurs plan to build as much chemistry as they can before traveling to Las Vegas. Sporting an unfamiliar team, they acknowledge the challenge that can be.

"It is tough," Reed said. "You only get a three-day prep, and then you're going to play."

Reed optimistically continued: "I feel like the three games we're about to play in San Francisco are going to be great ... (for us to learn) how we try to play, where guys want the ball, how guys look to score, how guys pass and really get us ready for Vegas."

The Summer Spurs wil begin their Summer League slate at the California Classic against the Miami Heat at Chase Center on July 3. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Central.