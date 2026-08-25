SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama entered France's two friendly matches against Serbia admittedly "rusty." By the end of the second, he had a win, a stronger individual showing and a few lessons to carry into the second World Cup qualifying window.

Some came directly from matching up with a familiar opponent in Nikola Jokić.

“You always learn when you play against Jokić,” Wembanyama admitted.

France defeated Serbia 91-90 Sunday at CO'Met Arena in Orléans, splitting its two-game friendly slate after falling 90-87 in Belgrade four days earlier. Jaylen Hoard's fast-break layup at the buzzer delivered the win after Marko Gudurić briefly put Serbia ahead with 4.7 seconds remaining. France needed the heroics despite leading 54-35 at halftime.

Jokić helped Serbia erase the 19-point deficit during the second half, finishing with 34 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Serbia tied the game at 68 early in the fourth quarter before eventually taking the lead, which, later, gave Wembanyama something to reflect on.

“Today we learned several lessons," the Frenchman said. "We have a weakness when we have a 20-point lead. We are a newly assembled roster and don’t have our chemistry down."

Aug 23, 2026; Orléans, France; Team Serbia center Nikola Jokić (15) drives against Team France forward Victor Wembanyama (32) during a friendly match at CO'Met Arena in preparation for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers. | Photo via @fiba on Instagram.

Sylvain Francisco paced France with 20 points, while Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot added 19. Wembanyama scored 18 points with two blocks, nearly doubling his scoring output from the first matchup. Les Bleus made progress elsewhere, too.

After committing 22 turnovers in the opener — six from Wembanyama — Les Bleus finished with just nine Sunday while making 26 of 36 attempts from the free-throw line.

Building that identity has become part of Wembanyama's responsibility.

The 22-year-old was named France's captain last week, succeeding fellow NBA big man Rudy Gobert and becoming Les Bleus' youngest captain since San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker in 2003. Since the decision was made official, the team has stood by its star.

"It was a decision made by the coach and the staff," France coach Frédéric Fauthoux said. "I think the future belongs to Victor ... (so) there was no point in waiting. The time was right."

Sunday marked Wembanyama's first game on French soil since assuming the title. Before taking the floor, he made his expectations clear.

“My message in the locker room before tip-off was that we must protect home court and not take any opponent lightly,” Wembanyama said. “It is an exhibition match, but we need to develop championship habits. We learned a few key lessons today.”

Jokić gave France plenty of opportunities to develop them. After recording 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in Serbia's first victory, the three-time NBA MVP was even more productive in Orléans. The respect between the two European stars remained mutual.

“He is a special opponent," Jokić said of Wembanyama after the opener. "He is unique as a player and as a person. I don’t see him as a rival, and I don’t take this personally. He has the opportunity to be the most unique basketball player we’ve ever seen. To be the best ever."

Aug 20, 2026; Belgrade, Serbia; Team France forward Victor Wembanyama (32) dunks against Team Serbia during a friendly match at Belgrade Arena. | Photo via @fiba on Instagram.

For Wembanyama, the two games also provided valuable action after not playing competitively since the San Antonio Spurs were eliminated in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Wembanyama acknowledged after the opener that he was still adjusting to the FIBA ball and France's developing chemistry. By Sunday, he was beginning to settle in.

“It’s strange to suit up in France again, but honestly, there’s nothing easier than coming back and playing big games like this,” Wembanyama told reporters postgame.

France finished the two-game set 1-1 with only two points separating the teams across both contests. Beyond advancing their conditioning again, the pair of exhibitions also provided a chance to identify weaknesses before the results begin to count.

Wembanyama and Les Bleus next host Slovenia, playing without Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić, who is attending to family matters ahead of next NBA season, on Thursday to begin the second qualification window for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Tip-off from Paris' Accor Arena is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Central on DAZN's Courtside 1891.