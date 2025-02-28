SI

Steph Curry Surprised His Mom With Postgame Gift in Bleachers After 56-Point Flurry

A very important gift for a very important fan.

Brigid Kennedy

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after a basket against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Kia Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after a basket against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry put up a back-breaking 56 points in Thursday night's road win over the Orlando Magic, carrying his team to a 121–115 victory in his best performance of the season.

After the fact, Curry wasted no time spreading some of his greatness to a very important fan waiting in the stands: his mom.

As he exited the court, the future Hall of Famer tossed his jersey over to Sonya Curry, who looked very excited and honored by the gesture.

Watch that below:

Now, what this video doesn't show is that Steph's mom did give the sweaty jersey a quick sniff afterward ... and per a clip from NBC Sports Bay Area, the kit did not smell good. That's alright, though; maybe she can pull an A.J. Brown and keep it on a mannequin somewhere out of the way?

In addition to his 56-point bonanza, Steph also had four rebounds and three assists during Thursday night's contest. At one point, his performance inspired fans to start chanting "MVP!" in the stands. A game to remember, no doubt.

