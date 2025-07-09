Suns Executive James Jones Departing for New Role
Phoenix Suns executive James Jones is leaving the franchise's front office to become the NBA's new executive vice president and head of basketball operations, according to a report from NBA insider Chris Haynes.
Jones is replacing Joe Dumars, who left the post in the league office to lead basketball operations for the New Orleans Pelicans.
It's a soft landing for Jones, whose job looked tenuous at best after the Suns fell woefully short of expectations last season and missed the playoffs. Since then, Kevin Durant has been dealt and the franchise appears primed to move off the expensive contract of guard Bradley Beal. The Suns have also hired Brian Gregory as the franchise's new general manager, signaling a change in direction.
It is certainly a time of transition in Phoenix, and as expected, Jones is moving on.