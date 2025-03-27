What is Star's Role With Suns Moving Forward?
PHOENIX -- Time is running short for the Phoenix Suns.
Just nine games remain in what has become an even more turbulent season compared to the previous one - the Suns sit at 35-38 and are in danger of experiencing a losing season for the first time since 2019-20.
Part of the turbulence has had to do with the in-and-out nature of Bradley Beal in the lineup.
Beal has only played in 48 games out of a possible 73 this season due to a myriad of poorly timed injuries once again this season. The Florida product also had a stretch where coach Mike Budenholzer opted to move the former All-Star to a bench role.
Now, the Suns are 4-1 in Beal's most recent absence due to hamstring tightness - it felt as if Budenholzer had figured out a formula to control games, relying on high-energy, athletic role players to perfectly compliment Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.
Last night the concept possibly came crashing down, as the Boston Celtics defeated Phoenix by 30 without Jayson Tatum - the game could have been a blip on the radar or a sign of things to come over the final two weeks of the season.
This begs the ultimate question - what should Beal's ultimate role be once he returns?
Beal averages 32.2 minutes per night at this current juncture - that figure is out the window once he returns.
The likeliest outcome is that Beal replaces the 13 MPG figure that Grayson Allen has filled since returning to action from injury himself on Monday. Last night's loss is not enough to justify Beal getting more than 18 minutes per night to close the season - the 13-4 record when Devin Booker and Kevin Durant play without Beal isn't a coincidence.
The on-court fit is just non-compatible, and bringing Beal back only feels tenable if the former scoring champion plays an exclusively off-ball role coming off of the bench.
This was never the desired outcome - and certainly not the outcome the franchise believed would happen when Beal was acquired nearly two years ago - but the salary figure cannot be taken into account at this stage.
As previously stated, this is simply a failed experiment - all ends of the organization unfortunately need to cut the losses now. Beal has been nothing short of a top-tier professional since coming to Phoenix and will surely understand the business decision the franchise is making by shrinking the one-time star's role.
The next chance for Beal to return to action is Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.