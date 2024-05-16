Does Jusuf Nurkic Trade Make Sense for Suns?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are ready to officially usher in a third head coach in as many seasons in a press conference Friday at Footprint Center.
The arrival of freshly minted head coach Mike Budenholzer also means that the work will begin to find ways to optimize the roster around the purpoted "core five" of the roster - Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen, and Jusuf Nurkic.
While governor Mat Ishbia appeared to confirm the return of these core players at the end-of-season press conference just two weeks ago, many have speculated that Nurkic could be dangled as part of a trade offer to create a more seamless fit around the big three.
Nurkic carries an $18.2 million dollar salary for the 2024-25 season, so his salary would be much more valuable in pursuit of finding a quality rotation piece when attaching first-round picks compared to Nassir Little.
"With the Suns’ limited assets to improve their roster, Jusuf Nurkic is a potential trade candidate to monitor," wrote Evan Sidery on Twitter/X.
"Phoenix is unable to take back more salary than they send out, but Nurkic’s $18.2 million figure alongside No. 22 overall + 2031 1st could net them a difference-maker."
The ultimate question is - what's the most that Nurkic and two first-round picks can net?
It ultimately comes down to how much a team values the picks - as Nurkic holds value in some capacity, but would a team such as the Orlando Magic view the picks in a strong enough light to be willing to part with a core player such as Wendell Carter Jr. or Jonathan Isaac to acquire a player that won't address the floor spacing concerns?
That question remains true for a squad such as the Atlanta Hawks, who could be looking to start fresh with the number 1 overall pick - currently expected to be used on big man Alex Sarr.
Would Atlanta consider moving Onyeka Okongwu - a player that has shown promise but has yet to take the next step - to clear room for the presumed top draft selection?
The avenues to improve the Suns this offseason remain slim, but the infrastructure to ultimately build a better roster is present - the Suns just need to capitalize on the limited assets they possess.