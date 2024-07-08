Evaluating Suns' Free Agency Class
PHOENIX -- The NBA offseason is moving quickly, as we are officially in the 2024-25 NBA league year - and the Phoenix Suns' roster for this coming season is nearly set.
Much had been made about Phoenix's flexibility (or lack thereof) heading into free agency, as the second apron limited them to only being able to offer veteran minimum contracts.
This brought much trepidation to the fanbase, as last summer was a cautionary tale of what not to do, and it very much appears as if the front office rectified mistakes of the past.
For reference, let's take a quick look at the free agency classes of both 2023 and 2024:
2023 Free Agency
- Drew Eubanks
- Eric Gordon
- Keita Bates-Diop
- Josh Okogie
- Damion Lee
- Chimezie Metu
- Yuta Watanabe
- Bol Bol
2024 Free Agency
- Bol
- Lee
- Royce O'Neale
- Mason Plumlee
- Monte Morris
The most glaring difference? The Suns clearly went for known commodities that will likely be good for spot minutes in a potential playoff run at the absolute worst.
As a matter of fact, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report is a huge fan of the Plumlee addition, as chronicled here.
In what projects to be the most expensive roster in NBA history, the Phoenix Suns needed to find a new backup center to not only replace free agent Drew Eubanks, but serve as an upgrade while playing on a veteran minimum contract as well.- Swartz on Plumlee
Phoenix succeeded with the signing of Plumlee, who is bigger, more athletic and a better passer than his predecessor.
Capable of soaking up all of the non-Jusuf Nurkić minutes, the 34-year-old Plumlee still has plenty of bounce in his step. He can play off Devin Booker, Kevin Durant or Bradley Beal in the pick-and-roll and feasts off second-chance opportunities with his 6'10", 254-pound frame. He's become quite good at hiding in the dunkers spot, waiting for drive-and-dish opportunities from teammates.
With the Suns in title-or-bust mode, this was a nice upgrade at the backup center position for Phoenix.
Ditto for the other three signings.
Morris has a nearly 5:1 assist-to-turnover ratio in his career while being a quality stationary shooter throughout the vast majority of his career.
Plumlee, as stated above, is an upgrade over the volatile Eubanks in nearly every fashion - and was the best option with Goga Bitadze re-upping with the Orlando Magic.
Lee and Bol have both had moments of brilliance in Phoenix while being fan-favorites, so they were no-brainers to retain for the upcoming league year.
In 2023, the Suns admittedly had many more holes to fill in a roster that was being completely re-shaped around a newfound big three, but said signings were more of blindly expecting the upside of the free agent acquisitions to be fully realized and less of finding the best fits for the roster.
Nearly every signing outside of Bol and Gordon didn't work out - Gordon is now gone as well.
This summer, the Suns focused on taking the sure things over the upside plays - although it might not be the difference between winning a title and another early playoff exit, it is abundantly clear that the front office has prioritized fit over upside this time around.
The Suns still have one more open roster spot as well that could very well go to Kyle Lowry, former Suns forward Jae Crowder, or even Okogie - so the trend of these targeted signings should end quite fittingly.