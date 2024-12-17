Exploring Potential Trade Spots For Suns Star
PHOENIX -- The last week has been fairly eventful for the Phoenix Suns - between two strong victories and reports that have been corroborated by multiple sources that Jimmy Butler is in fact interested in making a move to the Valley.
For a potential Butler trade to work, it would be necessary for Bradley Beal to find a certain spot he'd be willing to make a move to - while also potentially making a three-team deal work financially.
It feels as if a Beal trade is only on the table if Butler is involved, so we will stick to that premise.
Here are three teams that could be semi-realistic landing spots for the former 30-PPG scorer:
Miami Heat
This is the cleanest trade possible amongst all that are possible - a clean swap that involves Josh Richardson as a throw-in to make the salaries match.
This one comes down to two factors - would Beal be willing to remove his no-trade clause from his contract in a move? The other one surrounds whether Pat Riley would be eager to take on the remaining two seasons of Beal after not being interested in the star in June 2023 - per Suns insider John Gambadoro.
The tune could change now under the prospect of losing Butler for nothing. Perhaps Beal and agent Mark Bartelstein being willing to remove the no-trade clause could convince Riley to pull the trigger on a deal. Beal has flashed the high-end scoring talent that we have come to know and love this season after all - with five 20-point performances.
Being committed to Beal for only two more seasons after this one could eventually prove to be acceptable for a squad that is trying to bridge the line between competing and resetting. He would be a nice fit next to Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo while also serving as a quality mentor for some of the prospects on the roster.
It seems as if this could eventually be what is settled upon - but it won't happen overnight.
Detroit Pistons
The Pistons could come off as a clunky fit at first - their two best players are guards, after all.
But if any squad is in desperate need of a scoring boost - it is Detroit. They are currently very much in the hunt for a playoff spot, and a move for a talent such as Beal could give them the all-star talent needed to sneak into the play-in tournament, while also bridging towards the next era.
Sending out Simone Fontecchio and Tobias Harris would also free up playing time for the last two lottery picks that landed in Detroit in Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland.
The Heat could reinforce some wing depth around Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Duncan Robinson to compensate for the loss of Butler - while also gaining some draft capital in the process.
Portland Trail Blazers
Lastly, the Trail Blazers feel like they could be a potential destination for Beal.
While it feels like Beal has an affinity for cities that fit the profile of Phoenix or Miami, Portland could serve to be a nice basketball fit.
Beal could serve as a mentor to both Scoot Henderson, Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan. He would factor into the starting lineup - likely next to Shaedon Sharpe
The Blazers would also be going most-of-the-way in towards committing on a full-blown youth movement, as Jerami Grant's 4-year deal would be on the move - and they would be committing to Sharpe/Henderson long-term over Anfernee Simons. It would remove much redundancy and bloat from the roster, while also opening the door for further moves - perhaps a Deandre Ayton trade?
Miami would receive a talented combo guard in Simons alongside Herro - while also having the option to move Grant again or retain him as a Butler approximation.
It also could help that the Suns and Blazers have made deals previously - and this could end up benefitting all parties involved.
The trade deadline is set for February 6 - so stay tuned what will happen over the next eight weeks or so.