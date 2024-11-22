How Suns Can Fix Losing Ways
PHOENIX -- Rough times call for seeking out ambitious solutions - and that is very applicable to the current version of the Phoenix Suns.
The Suns are now embarking on a nearly week-long break that is serving as something of an intermission of a five-game losing streak that has largely been caused by injuries and a downturn on the defensive side of the ball.
While these recent struggles are discouraging, there are marked ways in which the Suns can flip the script moving into the middle part of the season.
More Rim Pressure
The Suns, unsurprisingly, are near the very bottom of the league in looks at the rim.
Phoenix ranks dead last in shots attempted within 5 feet of the basket this season at just 21.4 looks - despite ranking 7th in conversion percentage at 65.9% per the official NBA site.
Various members of the roster and coaching staff had previously lamented the importance of finding ways to get shots at the rim - that appears to continue to be in the process of being refined.
Ryan Dunn, Oso Ighodaro, and even Bradley Beal pose consistent threats to finish at the rim as all of them possess strong athleticism/feel for timing in the paint.
They can also find other ways once the full assortment of talent is back - such as backdoor cuts, lobs to Ighodaro, and relying on Tyus Jones to utilize his signature floater more frequently.
Continue Cutting Down on Turnovers
The Suns' efforts in terms of taking care of the ball have increased substantially this season compared to last. The Suns rank right outside of the top 10 most turnover-averse teams so far this season at 13.1 giveaways per night.
The advanced numbers check out even better.
Phoenix cedes the sixth-fewest turnovers per game on drives at 2.4 while posting the third-lowest turnover percent at 5.4%.
This is a direct reflection on the additions of Jones and Monte Morris - the two most mistake averse in that department in league history.
Much of the Suns' turnover woes this season have simply been as a result of opportunistic defense, being stripped off of dribble-drives, and losing handle of the ball - far from the careless brand of basketball that was played last season.
If Phoenix can continue to avoid costly mistakes once the whole team is back together, they will be tough to beat.
Take Care of Probable Victories
This certainly isn't to discount any of these squads. The truth is that the Suns should defeat all of the squads that will be mentioned despite the talent that all of them possess.
Phoenix is set to face off with the Brooklyn Nets, the depleted New Orleans Pelicans, the Indiana Pacers, and the Detroit Pistons within the next three weeks before having perhaps the most favorable pocket of the schedule all season that essentially lasts all of January.
If the Suns take care of business against perceived worse teams - they shouldn't have to worry about playing in the dreaded play-in tournament come April 2025.
The fortunate thing to remember through this is that the 8-1 start has shielded the Suns from needing to play catch-up to the degree of the 2-12 Philadelphia 76ers. They still have time to put things together in the context of the full 82-game slate and re-establish themselves among the elite teams in the NBA.