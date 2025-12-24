Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Lakers

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have lost their last three-of-four matchups and are desperate to get back to their winning ways as the Los Angeles Lakers come to town.

Without Grayson Allen (right knee injury management) and Luka Doncic (lower left leg contusion) tonight will look a bit differently on the court for both teams -- though Suns coach Jordan Ott will roll with this starting five against Los Angeles:

Devin Booker

Collin Gillespie

Royce O'Neale

Dillon Brooks

Mark Williams

The Suns have previously used this lineup for the last few games since Allen's been out.

Grayson Allen Injury Update

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) with head coach Jordan Ott against the Denver Nuggets at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ott spoke ahead of tonight's game and gave the following update to Allen:

"It's just time. It continues to progress. It's just a time thing. Anytime you get two days in between [games] in the NBA season -- which I feel like we've had a lot here in December with the schedule breakup, that's probably been around the NBA -- but yeah, if we could have three days it'd be better to get him back. We have two days to advantage of it. Hope to see him in New Orleans."

Jordan Ott Previews Lakers Matchup

The Suns and Lakers will meet for a third time this season as the two sides have split the series 1-1 thus far.

Both games have been fairly intense on the court, which makes tonight even more interesting -- though Ott says they'll be ready.

"We just expect a competitive game. I mean, it's a good team, a lot of good players, personnel has changed for both of us, so it's a little bit different in that way. And we just expect another competitive game, which it feels like we've had a bunch of them here lately," said Ott.

Obviously the Lakers are a different team without Doncic, though the presence of Austin Reaves will take priority next to LeBron James.

"There is some piece of it that does change. A little bit of the pace, but we know the usage will be extremely high with Austin, just like it was the other games Luka's been out," Ott said.

"Austin, again, is playing at a high level. They still have LeBron James Deandre [Ayton] was great the last time we played against them. They had some of their other guys step up against us. Vanderbilt came in and played extremely well. So just expect some of the same, extremely competitive. They were really good on defense the last game, and Austin/Bron having the ball in their hands on offense [will be key]."

More Phoenix Suns News