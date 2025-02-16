Why Suns Rookie's Future is Only Getting Brighter

Ryan Dunn Stats In The 2024-25 NBA Regular Season :



- 1st In 4th Quarter DFG% Among 185 Players (Min. 90 Total DFGA)

- 1st In DFG% Among All Rookies (Min. 150 Total DFGA)

- 4th In DEFG% On Off-Screen Actions Among 61 Players (Min. 30 Total Off-Screen Actions Guarded)

- 9th… https://t.co/SGePmWmiTj pic.twitter.com/Dp0birdJD0