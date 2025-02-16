Why Suns Rookie's Future is Only Getting Brighter
PHOENIX -- All-Star day is here - and Ryan Dunn of the Phoenix Suns is set to play in the newly formed tournament as a member of the winning team from the Rising Stars challenge on Friday night.
Dunn - the 28th pick in last June's draft - came into the league as a perceived proejct due to his rough offensive outputs across two seasons at the University of Virginia.
Dunn simply was expected to sit and learn in his rookie season - perhaps even play in some G-League contests for the Valley Suns.
The dynamic defender has defied all expectations - earning a spot in the previously mentioned Rising Stars event after being thrust into a key role very early in the season due to injuries.
"We've talked a little bit about trying to develop a defensive identity, a toughness, a competitiveness, and that's probably the definition of Ryan Dunn....he's doing all the little things that go into winning," said Mike Budenholzer.
Dunn has been one of the best defenders in the entire league - not just in this rookie class. He is frequently tasked with shadowing the opposing team's offensive engine - and typically does a masterful job of succeeding with the little things, such as screen navigation.
Most importantly, the wing has turned the perceived weakness in his game into something that can be spun in an optimistic matter moving forward.
While the swingman isn't all the way there offensively, he has shown substantial growth as a shooter through the season - particularly mechanically. He also seems to be confident and decisive - two other keys to in-game improvement.
On top of the shooting, Dunn's game-breaking athleticism makes him an ideal fast-break weapon and a potential matchup problem moving forward as an off-ball threat in the lane.
The 6'8" forward is already one of the better wing defenders across the entire NBA with more room to grow. However, unlike a player of his mold - such as Andre Roberson - Dunn has clear tools and abilities on the offensive side of the ball that can be further developed.
The potential is absolutely there. Dunn can become a quality starting player in this league - a bright future is in the cards for him.
It's up to Budenholzer, Mat Ishbia, and the rest of the organization to continue putting the infrastructure in place to ensure continued growth moving forward.