Suns Guard Slowly Earning Massive Future Payday

PHOENIX -- Every season, players in the NBA either set themselves up for potential paydays for the ensuing summer or drastically sell themselves short.

If trends continue, Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie will have to call in a Brink's truck in the 2026 offseason.

Gillespie has stepped up in massive ways this season for the 19-13 Suns, starting in 13 of Phoenix's 32 games and proving a sense of stability and scoring next to star Devin Booker while names such as Jalen Green and Grayson Allen have been in and out of the lineup.

The spot opposite of Booker particularly carried questions entering this season, though Gillespie's done more than just fill a void -- he's earning more money by the day for a potential contract next summer.

How Collin Gillespie is Setting Up Massive Payday

Dec 29, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) talks with referee Justin Van Duyne (64) during a game against the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

ESPN's Bobby Marks listed Gillespie as one of a few players out-performing his contract this season:

"Gillespie's strong play after the 2025 All-Star break carried over," said Marks.

"Last season, he started nine games on a two-way contract, averaging 24.1 minutes and 9.6 points after the break. Inserted into the Suns' starting lineup in late November this season, Gillespie has averaged 16.6 points and 4.8 assists while shooting 40.3% on 3s.

"He has four games of at least 20 points and racked up 28 in a road win over the Lakers on Dec. 1.

"Gillespie is considered by NBA scouts to be one of the top unrestricted point guards of the 2026 offseason. Because Gillespie has early Bird rights, he is eligible to sign up to a four-year, $67 million contract with Phoenix as a free agent."

Collin Gillespie Creates Good Problems for Suns to Have

That's quite the contract for Gillespie to ink -- but he's more than just a fan-favorite or role player, he's proven to be an instrumental part of Phoenix's rotations.

That's created quite the conversation for how the Suns will deploy lineups when Green eventually becomes healthy. Will Gillespie revert back to a sixth man role? Or has his play and cohesiveness next to Booker been enough to convince head coach Jordan Ott to leave him as a starter?

In terms of future contracts, debating Gillespie's value in the future is a good problem to have. Who would have thought, at this point last season, this would even be a discussion?

The $16.7 million annual salary that would ensue if Phoenix did ink Gillespie to the early Bird Rights deal would rank sixth for the Suns in terms of annual value.

Of course, that's a maximum and the two sides will likely negotiate to a lower point, though there's no doubting Gillespie has made himself some serious coin.

That's a testament to both Phoenix and Gillespie for what's transpired thus far.

