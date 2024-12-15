Preview: Suns Hope to Start Win Streak vs Blazers
PHOENIX -- Tonight is the night the Phoenix Suns (13-11) are set to return home for roughly a week - as they will face the Portland Trail Blazers (8-17) for the second time this season.
The Suns are coming off of a high-voltage 134-point showing in a victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night, while Portland dropped a contest to the San Antonio Spurs in the final seconds on the same night.
Phoenix could be back to full-strength again tonight as well - as Bradley Beal was designated as questionable last night due to unexpected knee swelling prior to the game on Friday.
Portland's injury situation has been rough all season - and they could be without two of their top bigs tonight.
Now, on to some other key things to know going into tonight's action.
Trail Blazers: Reeling As of Late
The Blazers have now lost five games in a row, having last won against the Sacramento Kings on November 29.
The struggles of this squad are largely due to the revolving door that Chauncey Billups has had to deal with due to various injuries and ailments - Deandre Ayton being out tonight is just an example of this.
The Blazers are a fairly talented squad, but they are also young, relatively inexperienced, and lack a franchise player. This makes it difficult to consistently compete - especially when a multitude of injuries are plaguing the franchise currently.
That doesn't mean that Portland can't give Phoenix a game - as evidenced by the last time the two teams met.
Suns: Role Players Showing Out
Royce O'Neale and Tyus Jones have been instrumental in keeping Phoenix afloat in any given situation this season - but Kevin Durant's return truly displayed what the pair can consistently bring to the table in natural roles.
Jones has reached double figure scoring marks in 10 of his last 13 games, while shooting 53% from three-point range in December, and also while remaining one of the most turnover-averse players in the history of the league.
Jones is also experiencing general career-best efficiency marks as a scorer - and O'Neale is tagging along in this category as well, having put out a nearly 45% mark from deep on strong volume so far.
Jones' ability as a table-setter, organizer, and spot-up shooter are all invaluable. O'Neale's defensive versatility, ability to score without disrutping the flow of offense, and rebounding efforts should all be commended.
The Suns made several great moves in the 2024 offseason - these just might be the two best.
Prediction: Suns Win
Not to get ahead of ourselves, but tonight, Thursday versus the Indiana Pacers, and Saturday against the Detroit Pistons feels like an optimal chance to begin to break out of mediocrity prior to a massive two-game date with the Denver Nuggets - one that happens to be on Christmas Day.
No team in the NBA should be taken lightly, but it feels like Durant didn't skip a beat in his return - and the role players feel undeniably re-invigorated as a whole now.
Perhaps the most important factor in a potential victory is Devin Booker's 34-point, 8-assist effort against Utah. If that is a sign of things to come, it feels like the Suns could consistently go toe-to-toe with upper-tier foes, let alone some that sit near the bottom of the standings.
Suns-Blazers is set to tip off shortly after 6 P.M. AZ time tonight.