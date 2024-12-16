Previewing Suns' Week Ahead
PHOENIX -- Things could be beginning to come together for the Phoenix Suns - as they have rattled off two consecutive victories before a stretch of games that should be winnable this week.
Sharpshooters Tyus Jones and Royce O'Neale have continued to play high-level, starting caliber basketball over the last several weeks. Jusuf Nurkic looks revitalized after some time off. Mike Budenholzer is seemingly comfortable going 5-deep off of the bench most nights.
While things are looking up for Phoenix after a month of inconsistency, they still must take care of business in the next week - with two very attainable victories on the table that could aid in the pursuit to climb up the standings in the conference.
A brief preview of the Eastern Conference foes that Phoenix is welcoming to Footprint Center this week:
Thursday: Indiana Pacers
The Tyrese Haliburton-manned squad has struggled mightily this season - to the tune of a 12-15 record.
Indiana doubled down on internal improvement over making another "splash" move over the summer after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. That should have been a positive thing in theory - but the roster has been tested in practice.
Two front-court players that were expected to feature in the rotation on a consistent basis (James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson) both suffered season-ending achilles injuries in the opening week-plus of the season.
Starting SF Aaron Nesmith has been out for an extended period with an ankle injury, while second year G Ben Sheppard has been out with an oblique injury - and Haliburton has dealt with various minor ailments.
However, the Pacers remain well-coached and should pose a strong test for Phoenix on Thursday night.
Saturday: Detroit Pistons
The Pistons have enjoyed a more successful season compared to Indiana - relative to expectations, at least.
Cade Cunningham has been one of the more improved players across the league, as had Jaden Ivey - the latter of which has been given a more consistent role.
Jalen Duren, Marcus Sasser, and Ron Holland have all showed varying degrees of promise under first-year head coach J.B. Bickerstaff as well - so this could be an intriguing matchup, particularly with Detroit's ability to either compete or get thrashed on any given night.
After this week, the Suns will travel to face the Denver Nuggets on Monday night before facing them once again at home on Christmas night.