Pros, Concerns of Suns Pursuing Kyle Lowry
PHOENIX --- A recent report has indicated the Phoenix Suns are honing in on two or three specific targets to bring in at the point guard spot with a presumed three open roster spots left to fill.
PHNX's Gerald Bourguet believes the Suns are targeting free agents Kyle Lowry, Kris Dunn, and Monte Morris as the solution to the PG hole.
"Can confirm Suns are honing in on a PG. Per source, we can rule out Cam Payne and Reggie Bullock (not a PG but there was a report he met w/ PHX).- Bourguet on Suns' targets
"Suns have interest in Kris Dunn, Monte Morris or Kyle Lowry, with Dunn No. 1. Other teams can offer more, so Dunn may be tough to get."
Dunn has been labeled as an unrealistic target by Suns insider John Gambadoro and Morris feels like the clear number three option in this hierarchy.
That leaves Lowry as an extremely intriguing piece - an NBA champion that can play both the starting and bench roles at a whim.
We will explore what Lowry brings to the table that could help the Suns, along with potential points of concern.
Pro: Quality Shooter
Lowry has shot sub-35 percent from three-point range in only one season since 2014-15.
While the volume has progressively ceded since 2020-21, the sheer efficiency is still very much around - and Lowry remains a positive floor-spacer despite the diminished on-ball role on offense.
The former All-NBA guard would serve as a balancing act to a Suns' wing rotation that lacks shooters off of the bench - and could be a valuable stationary shooter when playing next to the star players.
Concern: Durability
Lowry hasn't played in 65+ games since the Raptors' title season in 2018-19 - and that could serve as a cause for concern among multiple involved parties.
Suns fans know all too well of aging point guards that could be too injury-prone.
Chris Paul was largely phenomenal with the Suns, but his propensity to get hurt at the absolute worst times arguably cost the Suns a title more than anything else.
If anything, it could be wise for the Suns to double up by bringing in Morris as a backup plan if Lowry is to miss extended time in the 24-25 season.
Pro: Experience
Lowry has played in 136 career playoff contests - starting in 101 of them.
Acquiring his talents would be remedying mistakes made the last offseason when Eric Gordon was the only acquisition that had extensive postseason experience under his belt.
Lowry isn't the most standout playoff performer, but gets an unfair rep at the same time.
That shouldn't matter much in Phoenix, as his role would be very rigid and wouldn't require more than 15-20 minutes per contest out of him.
Concern: Defense
Admittedly so, Lowry isn't a "liability" as some other small guards are on defense, but his age has lead to a steady decline in on-ball defense.
Lowry used to be a stellar defender and even did an admirable job throughout his tenure with the Miami Heat, but it would be more difficult to integrate him in a Suns roster that lacks legitimate POA defenders outside of Ryan Dunn.
This shouldn't be a huge enough concern to pass on taking a chance on the Villanova product, but it certainly should be a question that is raised.
Pro: Passing
Lowry ranks 21st in league history in assists - and is 33 behind Tony Parker to get inside of the top 20.
He isn't Chris Paul as a maestro of an offense or a passer. That is totally okay.
Lowry remains one of the most steadfast distributors in the league - possibly more now than ever after averaging just 1.4 turnovers per contest across 23 appearances with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2023-24.
He would project as an optimal fit next to the role players that need a "table setter" while allowing Devin Booker to play in a more natural role.
The ultimate tough sell will be to convince Lowry that leaving his hometown team that could have a cleaner path to making an NBA Finals appearance is worth it (Lowry would be joining a fourth franchise in five seasons).
All agreed upon deals can't officially be signed until July 6, so there is still time to get one of the better free agents signed.