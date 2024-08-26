What is Suns All-Time Starting Five?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are officially set to embark on a crucial 2024-25 season in the coming weeks, but there has been much discourse surrounding the overarching history of the franchise recently.
The Suns are widely considered the greatest franchise in league history that lacks a title - and that history extends to hailing some of the greatest players to ever live.
The Suns official X account even went nostalgia hunting a few days ago - asking who should be among the best in franchise history in a traditional 5-man lineup.
Many in the fanbase and media have taken cracks at constructing the best possible lineup, but there are a handful of roadblocks that make building an optimal five-man group - the lack of lockdown defenders, overall size, and a shortage of elite athletes out of the backcourt.
Taking all of that into account, the top priority should be to build a run-and-gun roster that will fit seamlessly together on the offensive side of the ball. A team that can go bucket-for-bucket with about any potential opponent.
PG: Steve Nash
This is a two-man race between Nash and Chris Paul for the PG spot.
While Paul did lead Phoenix to an elusive Finals appearance as a member of the franchise, Nash simply had more accolades, longevity, and peaked higher while wearing the uniform.
Nash was a six-time All Star, five-time all-NBA selection, two-time MVP, and arguably has one of the 10 best offensive peaks of all time - which includes boasting being the architect of the new era of how offenses are played with the historic 04-05 Suns.
He would be the ideal floor general for a squad that would very likely emphasize pace and space. That isn't to say Paul wouldn't either, but Nash lead a more revolutionary offense and was at his peak in Phoenix unlike Paul.
SG: Devin Booker
This is possibly the easiest choice out of all the others.
Walter Davis is a legend and deserves a mention, but Booker is well on his way to being considered the greatest Sun of all-time - if he is to see things through over the rest of his career.
Booker has accomplished more than virtually everyone assumed he would coming into the NBA as a late-lottery pick in 2015. He has two All-NBA finishes, four All-Star selections, a top-five MVP finish - and lead the Suns to a franchise-record 64 wins in 2022.
Booker is also creeping up franchise leaderboards in more than scoring categories - although he will also be the all-time leading scorer in franchise history by the middle of this season.
Booker also being one of the most scalable players in the current landscape of the league makes him a seamless fit in this lineup, as he can bend defenses to his will with his off-ball prowess and ability to create shot-making barrages out of thin air.
SF: Kevin Durant
Durant has only played 83 games as a member of the Suns, but he already is the "best" player to ever suit up for the franchise - this is fairly self-explanatory.
He also enjoyed one of his best defensive seasons as a pro in 2023-24, so he could pick up some of the slack that was left by the backcourt positions.
Durant can also operate much like how Booker could in this arrangement - lots of off-ball actions, ample three-point looks, and the ability to back up the metrics that named him a top-5 transition player in the NBA.
PF: Shawn Marion
Marion is THE quintessential jack-of-all-trades player in Suns history.
He was everything the Suns needed to be - he could guard 1-to-5 in many scenarios, he was a fearless slasher, an effective connector, he could even knock down three-point looks at an average clip despite having an unorthodox shot.
Marion would be the balance this high-octane offense needs, but he would somehow add another deminsion as well with his game-breaking athleticism
Marion's stats as a member of the Suns, per Gerald Bourguet of PHNX.
- 18.4 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.9 SPG, 1.4 BPG, 48.1 FG%, 34.2 3P% (2.9 3PAs), .179 win shares per 48 minutes
Marion feels like a must-have due to everything he can do within the context of any lineup, particularly this one.
C: Charles Barkley
This is certainly a bold choice - as this selection sacrifices size for dominance.
This isn't to say Amar'e Stoudemire wasn't dominant during his time with Phoenix, but the 6-foot-4 Barkley was considered a top-three player in the NBA at a time that Michael Jordan was rarely ever challenged - he also gave Jordan his biggest scare in the Finals.
Barkley was a phenomenal rebounder despite his smaller frame for a forward. He utilized his brute force, deceptively shifty first step, and soft touch from inside the arc to become one of the best scorers of his generation.
He was also quite good off-the-ball on defense, and would be an absolutely dominant player in a two-man game with Nash - his underrated passing ability would also serve well when surrounded by a number of fellow elite scorers.
Marion and Durant would also somewhat compensate for the lack of height on Barkley's part at the rim.