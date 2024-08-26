What is Suns All-Time Starting Five?

Shoutout to @YoungNBA for joining us on today's show!



We debated the all-time @Suns starting 5, and this was his pick 👀 what do you think?



We gave all of our teams earlier today ⬇️



📺: https://t.co/TeXtKVTEvt

🎧: https://t.co/G0GvLljzP4 pic.twitter.com/kL4HPa790G