PREVIEW: Suns Get Nuggets Rematch on Christmas Night
PHOENIX -- Tonight is a huge test for the Phoenix Suns (14-14) who are looking to shake off a week-plus of underwhelming play on the biggest stage of the NBA regular season against the Denver Nuggets (16-11) at Footprint Center.
The Suns are coming off of a 117-90 loss to Denver on Monday night on the road - and will look to bounce back in a huge way tonight.
This game also serves as a potentially eerie reminder of last season - as the Suns entered the Christmas game at the same 14-14 mark going into a contest against a former playoff foe.
A brief preview of the ensuing rubber match:
Jokic Looks to Continue Historic Season
Nikola Jokic - winner of three of the last four NBA MVP awards - has somehow come out of the gates as strong as ever this season.
The 7-foot phenom is averaging a career-high 30.9 PPG, while also putting forth a near triple-double mark of 12.5 RPG and 9.7 APG.
Jokic is also shooting nearly 57% from the field on 20 attempts per contest - and over 50% from three-point range.
This output on the offensive side of the ball at this level of efficiency is seldom seen - and this could end up being the single greatest season ever on the offensive side of the ball.
The Suns have become accustomed to Jokic's game-breaking footwork, finishing ability, and advanced IQ over the last several seasons - and it will once again be an uphill climb to contain one of the greatest players of all-time.
Which Sun Will Rise to Occasion Tonight?
The Suns have been the beneficiary of role players stepping up over the last two Christmas games - Landry Shamet's 31-point showcase in 2022 after a Devin Booker injury early in the game against Denver, and Chimizie Metu's 23-point, 19-rebound explosion last season.
Phoenix will once again turn to a potentially deeper bench tonight after being without Booker once again tonight - the third consecutive game he will miss.
Could Monte Morris - who began his career in Denver - be the guy to step up?
Morris has yet to experience a true "breakout" game in his short time in Phoenix - but the IQ, impeccable timing, and ability to shoot off the catch make him a reasonable pick to step up in support of the Brad Beal/Kevin Durant duo.
Prediction: Nuggets Win
As much as the Suns need a win - and as nice as snapping a three-game losing streak on the day would be - it just feels impropable to come back to defeat Denver just two days after suffering a massive second-half collapse against them.
If Morris, Royce O'Neale, and Tyus Jones could step up - it feels much more attainable, but the Nuggets are starting to come into form as of late. It's also difficult to go against Jokic in a game of this magnitude - with factors such as the standings race in play.
Suns-Nuggets is set to tip-off shortly after 8:30 P.M. local time tonight and will be simulcast on ESPN/ABC.