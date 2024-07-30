Analyst: Suns Have Little Tradable Assets
PHOENIX -- As the Phoenix Suns ready for an extremely crucial 2024-25 season, the rest of the NBA world is focused on "list" season - and that doesn't change here.
Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report did a comprehensive ranking of tradable assets among the 30 NBA teams, with the Suns checking in fairly low at 23.
While Bailey considered ranking them dead-last under the premise of both Devin Booker and Kevin Durant being truly unavailable, he kept them in the discussion under the unfortunate situation that Phoenix decides to tear down the core.
Bailey's reasonings as to why they check in at 23 below:
"If we assume that Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are truly unavailable, it'd be pretty easy to slot the Phoenix Suns into this slideshow at No. 30.- Bailey on Suns' assets
"All they have in terms of draft capital is a protected 2028 second-rounder from the Celtics (so, the end of that second round), a 2031 first (which they can only swap) and a 2031 second.
"And most of their mid-range salaries are attached to players without a ton of trade value.
"But imagine Phoenix has another underwhelming campaign. The West is loaded, and if the Suns are hovering around the play-in range, they could justify moving one of their stars.
"Durant, even at his age, would return a pretty big haul. Booker would fetch a massive one.
"So, even if blow-it-up style moves are unlikely, their potential results are enough to drive the Suns up the list a bit."
While it is certainly understandable as to why the Suns are ranked so low, it feels like malpractice to not mention young prospects such as Ryan Dunn and Nassir Little. They may not be positive assets at the moment, they certainly are cost-controllable talents that could develop into quality players in the long run.
Grayson Allen is a clear positive player on a reasonable contract relative to market value. Josh Okogie is a hard-nosed defender that is on a deal that promotes financial flexibility to a rebuilding team looking to make a move.
Durant would very likely be the crown jewel of this asset pool.
While all indications are that he is happy in Phoenix and would love to remain with the franchise, no one can predict what will unfold in the next several months. Things could fall flat, both sides could decide that the best path forward is by separating, etc.
In that case, Durant would still be sure to reel in a well above average haul - even at 36 years of age.
Durant is still one of the best scorers in the league, just experienced arguably his strongest season as a pro on the defensive side of the ball, and has showed the ability to elevate a team as recently two days ago.
While some may look at the Suns' situation and label it as bottom of the barrel, this squad has more talent and positive assets than some will let on.