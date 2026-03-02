Suns Guard Awarded With NBA Contract

It was never a question on who would be getting the Phoenix Suns' open roster spot.

After the Suns released Cole Anthony, Phoenix had one available slot on their bench. Guard Jamaree Bouyea, who has impressed on his two-way contract since signing with the Suns earlier this season, was thought to be the guy.

Now, it's no longer a thought.

From ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania on X:

"The Phoenix Suns are signing two-way guard Jamaree Bouyea on a new two-year contract, sources tell ESPN. After two-ways and 10-day deals with six teams in 3+ years, Bouyea earns a standard contract, averaging 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in rotation role for the Suns."

The intention to award Bouyea with the contract was first reported days ago by Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

Bouyea, through a string of injuries ahead of him on the depth chart, has stepped up quite well in his reserve role for Phoenix this season. His boost of rebounding and scoring has drawn rave reviews from fans, teammates and even head coach Jordan Ott:

“The ability to break the three-point line and break the paint. He has real speed, he is longer than what you think," Ott said of Bouyea earlier this year.

"His wingspan, ability to impact shots on the defensive end. Every night, every night he has been great, under control. Always talk about his personality, just even keeled. He goes out there and plays like a vet, been fantastic, super helpful with that second group.

"That second group really moves it and he is a big part of that. He is able to guard his position, we switch a lot, we put him out there with everyone tonight, we were switching and he'd take the matchup. Guard the best you can and get a great impact, go to the other end. Both sides of the ball, not just offensively, defensively he is in the right spot a lot. He is able to contest the shots and he had some rebounds tonight, on both ends."

Bouyea had just over ten games remaining on his two-way deal before the Suns were forced to make a decision on his status. Now, he lands in Phoenix on an official deal — and it's well deserved.

The Suns are 34-26 with the West's seventh seed currently in their possession. After a four-day rest they'll be back in action against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.