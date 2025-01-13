Analyst: Suns Should Trade Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- The months-long question as to whether the Phoenix Suns should continue to be all-in on winning, keeping things the same, or deciding to acknowledge defeat and reset the direction of the franchise
Michael Pina of The Ringer came out firing with a piece as to why the Suns should actually move superstar F Kevin Durant instead of continuing to go "all-in" on the title pursuit in the midst of a potentially second disappointing season in a row.
More from Pina on this particular stance:
"But I also know that the Suns are trapped by their owner’s commitment to misunderstanding an NBA ecosystem that doesn’t function how he thinks it does. The days of giving a maximum contract to three players are over. Depth is king. Financial flexibility, internal development, and the draft are what matter. (No franchise currently employs fewer players who were drafted internally—or had their draft rights acquired via trade—than the Suns: Booker, Ryan Dunn, and Oso Ighodaro.)"- Pina on Suns situation
While the Suns have a path (albeit a complicated one) to acquire Jimmy Butler in a last-ditch effort to return to contention, Pina believes that the Suns trying to extend the window under Durant will end much akin to the Butler saga in Miami.
If Phoenix decides to move Durant in the future, it is very possible that the return would simply be lower due to contract status, potential injuries, and other factors.
The inherent risk of moving Durant now would be that the Houston Rockets would take shape as the clear frontrunner to acquire the services of the future hall of fame forward.
Houston could offer Phoenix their own picks back - but the only one first round pick that would put the franchise in a strong position to land a top prospect (2027).
The Suns could also receive players such as Dillon Brooks, Cam Whitmore, and perhaps even Jabari Smith Jr. Is that enough to justify moving off of one of the greatest players to ever step on the hardwood?
That is certainly up for debate, as it feels like there is still a possibly frisky team hiding within the product that has been seen so far this season. It feels like Durant and Booker remain connected, that the Ryan Dunn/Oso Ighodaro draft stash in 2024 was an absolute heist.
Mike Budenholzer has done a quality job at significantly shifting the way the squad plays, even if it isn't as consistent as one would like.
Regardless of personal opinion, the Suns have a massive decision to make in the coming months - do they continue to go all-in, or do they acknowledge defeat, retool the roster, and potentially target a big-time free agent two-to-three years down the road?
A trade is very unlikely to go down prior to the February 6 deadline, but it isn't out of question that some seismic changes to the franchise could be revisited in the coming months.