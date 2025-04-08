Could Suns Pursue Recently Fired Nuggets HC?
PHOENIX -- A shocking move was made in the NBA world earlier today that could directly correlate with the future direction of the Phoenix Suns.
Mike Malone has been fired by the Denver Nuggets - with just one week left in the regular season after Malone secured the franchise's first ever NBA title in 2023.
Malone secured 471 victories in 10 seasons in Denver and has widely been viewed as one of the premier coaches across the league for the better part of that decade.
How does this tie into the situation in Phoenix?
That story can begin with first-year head man Mike Budenholzer walking on tenuous grounds after overseeing what has become possibly the most disappointing season in franchise history.
Budenholzer - a former NBA champion himself - has reportedly clashed with both Devin Booker and Kevin Durant at various points this season, while opting to bench Ryan Dunn for an extended period in what has become a heavily scrutinized decision.
Budenholzer was expected to be the coach for the long haul after signing a five-year deal last May, but the season going south has opened up a real possibility that Mat Ishbia moves on after the season concludes.
How would Malone fit if the franchise opted to target him to potentially replace Budenholzer?
Malone has seemingly been embattled in Denver for an extended period of time now due to sparring with general manager Calvin Booth, but a fresh start in Phoenix could be exactly what he needs - a positive relationship with megastar center Nikola Jokic could translate well to dealing with the more reserved personality of Booker.
The emphasis on team defense, holding accountability roster-wide regardless of situation, and blending innovative/traditional philosophies together would make the head coach an ideal fit in Phoenix.
The other factor to keep an eye on are the recent rises of Payton Watson, Julian Strawther, and especially Christian Braun.
All three young players have taken jumps within the first three seasons of each of their respective careers - could Malone have a similar impact on Ryan Dunn, Oso Ighodaro, and any other potential draft pick Phoenix collects over the summer?
It certainly is possible - and Malone could be just the person to lead a re-tooling saga in the Valley, as he had done in Denver in previous years.
While the Suns are closing out the season, it feels like inevitable changes are on the horizon - the coming months could be even more intriguing compared to last year's offseason.